Aurum PropTech expands digital real estate business with 458 crore Housing.com acquisition

Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech Ltd on July 16 announced the acquisition of Housing.com, the real estate marketplace owned by Australia's REA Group, in an all-equity deal with an enterprise value of ₹458 crore.



In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based company said it has entered into a binding share acquisition agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Housing.com. Valued at an enterprise value of ₹458 crore, the transaction is part of Aurum PropTech's strategy to expand its business and strengthen its digital real estate platform.

Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech Ltd on July 16 announced the acquisition of Housing.com, the real estate marketplace owned by Australia's REA Group (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The transaction is subject to requisite approvals from regulatory/ statutory authorities and shareholders of the company, and is expected to be completed before September 30, 2026, the company said.



Earlier, Aurum PropTech bought the housing brokerage platform PropTiger from the REA Group.



The combination brings together Housing.com and Aurum, the largest tech-enabled PropTech ecosystem, into a single integrated platform that spans property discovery, transactions, financing, rentals, and management across the real estate life cycle, the company said in a statement.

A single AI and data architecture serves as the operating layer for the entire ecosystem, connecting consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage activity, rentals, and transactions. This operating system will improve efficiency and customer experience across discovery, matching, pricing and decisioning across the platform, it said in a statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The main reason for the acquisition is to create a single AI and data architecture that becomes the operating layer for the entire real estate ecosystem, connecting consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage business, rentals and transactions, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main reason for the acquisition is to create a single AI and data architecture that becomes the operating layer for the entire real estate ecosystem, connecting consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage business, rentals and transactions, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We welcome REA as a significant shareholder in Aurum PropTech as we build the next chapter of Indian PropTech, powered by AI and data,” said Ashish Deora, founder and CEO, Aurum Ventures.

"Aurum has strong capability and local market knowledge to operate the India business effectively. We are confident it will be in the right hands and is well placed to build on the strong foundations the team has established," said Cameron McIntyre, REA Group CEO.

Also Read: ₹86.45 crore from REA India">Aurum PropTech acquires home brokerage platform PropTiger for ₹86.45 crore from REA India

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Housing.com is a real estate marketplace, and Aurum is the largest tech-enabled transactions platform. Bringing marketplace and transactions together on one platform will create compounding synergies that will drive the next phase of value creation, the company said.

Also Read: Karnataka draft apartment Bill explained: 75% redevelopment rule, association rights and key proposals for homeowners

Aurum PropTech owns and operates NestAway, HelloWorld, Aurum Analytica, Sell.do, and PropTiger, spanning rentals, coliving, data analytics, sales automation, and digital transactions.