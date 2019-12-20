e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Real Estate / BDA recovers Rs 300 crore of encroached land in Bengaluru

BDA recovers Rs 300 crore of encroached land in Bengaluru

The land was part of the 6 acres and 3 guntas acquired by BDA in 1988 to form the second stage of HBR Layout. HBR Layout here refers to Hennur Bellary Road Layout which is a major residential colony formed by BDA in northern Bangalore. It comes under Sarvagnanagar constituency.

real-estate Updated: Dec 20, 2019 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bangaluru
(HT File)
         

In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA’s) task force on Tuesday recovered land worth Rs 300 crore in Nagawara area in the northern part of Bengaluru.

The land was part of the 6 acres and 3 guntas acquired by BDA in 1988 to form the second stage of HBR Layout. HBR Layout here refers to Hennur Bellary Road Layout which is a major residential colony formed by BDA in northern Bangalore. It comes under Sarvagnanagar constituency.

“One acre and 27 guntas was acquired for formation of the Ring Road and the balance 4 acres, 17 guntas had been kept to form the layout,” an official statement by BDA said, adding that this land was illegally acquired and sheds and a building were constructed.

“A five-storeyed building and some sheds were being constructed at the spot (Survey no. 75). We did not demolish anything, but took possession of our property,” a BDA officer said.

The statement released by BDA said that the operation was carried out by the BDA Task Force in the presence of Bangalore Development Authority commissioner G.C. Prakash. According to news reports, no arrest has been made in connection with the encroachment so far.

The recovery is reportedly the largest in BDA’s history in terms of land value. It was part of ‘The Operation Drive’ project, which started on Tuesday, and is aimed at recovering all encroached properties of BDA in Bengaluru valued at nearly Rs 5,000 crore. According to some estimates, BDA has around 12,000 acres of land that has been encroached upon.

tags
top news
Cops try to arrest Bhim Army chief at Jama Masjid protest, supporters take him away
Cops try to arrest Bhim Army chief at Jama Masjid protest, supporters take him away
UP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar gets life in jail in Unnao rape case
UP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar gets life in jail in Unnao rape case
Protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid against citizenship act, 4 metro stations closed in area
Protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid against citizenship act, 4 metro stations closed in area
US should not obstruct flow of talent from India: Jaishankar on H-1B visa
US should not obstruct flow of talent from India: Jaishankar on H-1B visa
Angry over Musharraf verdict, Pak govt wants removal of ‘mentally unfit’ judge
Angry over Musharraf verdict, Pak govt wants removal of ‘mentally unfit’ judge
Gumnami Baba was not Netaji, but his follower, says Justice Sahai Commission
Gumnami Baba was not Netaji, but his follower, says Justice Sahai Commission
How much money? 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction
How much money? 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsPrashant KishorAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsIPL 2020 AuctionsRajinikanthDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAA

don't miss

latest news

india news