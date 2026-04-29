Bengaluru leads office leasing in Q1 2026, leases 5.3 million sq ft of space

Bengaluru has emerged as India’s top office market in the January-March quarter of 2026 with capturing 24.8% of national leasing volumes with exceptional 70% GCC share, the highest concentration in two years office space leasing share of 24.8%, followed by Mumbai with 19.5% share, Hyderabad with 16.8% share, Pune with 14.5% share and Delhi NCR with 14.2% share, according to a report by JLL.

Bengaluru led India’s office market in Q1 2026 with a 24.8% leasing share and 70% GCC contribution, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi NCR, JLL said. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels Photo)

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Bengaluru leased 5.3 million sq ft of office space in Q1, up by 24.7% compared to 4.3 million sq ft last year, it said.

Bengaluru emerged as India’s top office market in the January–March 2026 quarter, capturing a 24.8% share of national leasing volumes, with Global Capability Centres (GCCs) accounting for a strong 70%, the highest concentration in two years, according to JLL.

Mumbai followed with a 19.5% share, while Hyderabad accounted for 16.8%, Pune 14.5%, and Delhi NCR 14.2%.

Bengaluru leased 5.3 million sq ft of office space in Q1 2026, marking a 24.7% increase from 4.3 million sq ft in the same period last year, the report said.

The city also captured 33% of all leasing by foreign occupiers during the quarter. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) dominated demand in Bengaluru, contributing 70% of the city’s quarterly leasing volumes, the highest concentration in two years, JLL said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Bengaluru has been the standout performer, capturing 24.8% of national leasing volumes with an exceptional 70% GCC share, the highest concentration in two years. The city's 52% surge in net absorption to 4.9 million sq. ft., representing 36% of India's total, underscores its position as the undisputed destination of choice for global firms establishing strategic command centres,” Rahul Arora, head - Office Leasing and Retail Services, Senior Managing Director (Karnataka, Kerala), India, JLL, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bengaluru has been the standout performer, capturing 24.8% of national leasing volumes with an exceptional 70% GCC share, the highest concentration in two years. The city's 52% surge in net absorption to 4.9 million sq. ft., representing 36% of India's total, underscores its position as the undisputed destination of choice for global firms establishing strategic command centres,” Rahul Arora, head - Office Leasing and Retail Services, Senior Managing Director (Karnataka, Kerala), India, JLL, said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “With nearly 200 new GCCs established across India between 2024 and 2025, and current deal pipelines indicating momentum toward the 100 million sq. ft. annual milestone over the next two years, we're witnessing India's evolution from cost centre to innovation epicentre, with Bengaluru firmly at the forefront of this multi-year growth trajectory,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With nearly 200 new GCCs established across India between 2024 and 2025, and current deal pipelines indicating momentum toward the 100 million sq. ft. annual milestone over the next two years, we're witnessing India's evolution from cost centre to innovation epicentre, with Bengaluru firmly at the forefront of this multi-year growth trajectory,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: NVIDIA bets big on India, leases 7.6 lakh sq ft Bengaluru office in ₹1,230 crore deal

Bengaluru remains the top GCC hub

JLL said Bengaluru’s performance was driven by robust pre-commitments converting into occupied space in newly completed projects. The city continues to attract multinational occupiers setting up engineering, AI, product development and digital transformation hubs.

“Bengaluru, in fact, saw GCCs account for a 70% share of the quarterly gross leasing activity in the city (the strongest in two years), showcasing the inherent strength of Bengaluru in retaining its status as the frontrunner for the setting up of strategic hubs by global firms,” the report said.

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Alongside Bengaluru, other major office markets included Mumbai with a 19.5% share of national leasing, Hyderabad at 16.8%, Pune at 14.5% and Delhi NCR at 14.2%.

Hyderabad accounted for 22.6% of India’s net absorption during the quarter, followed by Mumbai at 12% and Delhi NCR at 10.7%.

Also Read: Office leasing across top 8 cities clocks over 29 mn sq ft in Q1 2026, Bengaluru leads with 9.2 msf

India office leasing rises 10% YoY to 21.5 million sq ft in Q1; GCCs lead demand with 45.5% share

At the national level, gross leasing stood at 21.5 million sq ft, marking a 10.2% year-on-year increase and exceeding the average quarterly volumes seen in 2025.

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Global Capability Centres (GCCs) remained the largest occupier category, accounting for a 45.5% share, with leasing of around 9.8 million sq ft during the quarter, up 43% year-on-year. Flexible workspace operators also recorded strong activity, taking up 5.56 million sq ft across the top seven cities, while the technology sector contributed 29.1% of total leasing demand, according to JLL.

“With lower new completions and sustained net absorption during the quarter, pan India vacancy further declined to a five-year low of 14.7%, down by 50 basis points quarter-over-quarter. The core sub-markets across cities continued to witness single-digit vacancies. In fact, vacancy rates are at historic lows in Mumbai over the last 16 years and in Delhi NCR over the past 15. The current vacancy in Kolkata is also at a 17-year low, and in the case of Hyderabad, with robust space take-up has now fallen to a two-year low,” the report said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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