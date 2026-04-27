NVIDIA leases 7.6 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹1,230 crore over 10 years

Nvidia Graphics Pvt Ltd, the company's Indian subsidiary has leased 7.6 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru at Bagmane Capital’s Memphis South Tower, with a total lease value of ₹1,230 crore over 10 years, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Nvidia Graphics Pvt Ltd has leased 7.6 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru’s Bagmane Capital for ₹1,230 crore over 10 years, according to Propstack documents. (Picture for representational purposes) (ChatGPT generated image )

NVIDIA Graphics Private Limited has taken up 12 floors in the tower, owned by Bagmane Constructions Private Limited, covering a chargeable area of 7,60,000 sq ft. The monthly rent works out to ₹8.59 crore.

The lease, classified as a fresh transaction, commenced on April 1, 2026.

The transaction included a rent of ₹113 per sq ft per month. The lease tenure is 10 years, with a security deposit of ₹34.35 crore. The agreement also includes a 15% rent escalation every three years, the documents showed.



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A list of questions has been sent to NVIDIA and Bagmane. The story will be updated once a response is received.

“NVIDIA’s decision to secure a massive 7.6 lakh sq ft facility in Bengaluru is a powerful testament to India’s indispensable role in the global Artificial Intelligence ecosystem. Coming on the heels of NVIDIA crossing the historic $5 trillion market cap milestone last week, this long-term commitment, involving a total rental outflow of approximately ₹1,230 crore over the next decade, highlights the scale at which AI giants are expanding their R&D and engineering footprint in India,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack.

“This transaction at Bagmane Capital not only underscores the sustained demand for premium Grade-A office spaces but also reinforces the tech capital’s position as the primary destination for high-end technology and semiconductor growth,” he said.

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Previous transactions in Bengaluru In February 2026, Apple expanded its office footprint at Embassy Zenith in Bengaluru by leasing an additional 1.21 lakh sq ft of workspace for a monthly rent of ₹2.84 crore, taking its total occupancy in the commercial tower to 3.89 lakh sq ft. The technology major’s total rental commitment at the property now stands at around ₹1,333 crore over a 10-year lease period.

The lease covered 1,21,203 sq ft of chargeable area spanning the ground to fourth floors. The space was taken at a rental of ₹235 per sq ft per month. The landlord is MAC Charles (India) Limited, and the transaction is for 10 years commencing September 25, 2025, the document showed.

Apple paid a security deposit of ₹14.24 crore. The lease carries an annual escalation of 4.5%, from April 3, 2026, it showed. The transaction has a lock-in period until April 2, 2030. The company will also pay an additional ₹11.07 lakh rent for 123 car parking slots, the document showed.

Last year, Morgan Stanley leased 1 million square feet of office space for over nine years at a starting monthly rental of ₹15.96 crore in Mumbai. As per the documents, the space leased by Morgan Stanley Advantage Services Private Limited spans 16 floors in Oberoi Commerze III, located in Oberoi Garden City, Mumbai's Goregaon East suburb. The total chargeable area is 10.01 lakh square feet.

Earlier, global semiconductor major Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd leased 2.56 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for a period of five years, at a total rent of ₹184 crore. The company leased the space in Constellation Business Park, Virgo Tower, developed by Bagmane Developers Pvt Ltd, one of Bengaluru’s commercial real estate players. The lease covered four floors of the building.