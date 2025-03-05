Bengaluru real estate: 10 crore can buy a 3,843 sq ft luxury home in 2025, 3.5% smaller YoY

Bengaluru’s luxury residential market became more expensive in 2025, with ₹10 crore now buying 3,843 square feet of luxury housing in 2025, down by almost 3.5% from 3,983 square feet a year earlier, according to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2026.

In Bengaluru, ₹ 10 crore buys 3,843 sq ft of luxury housing in 2025, down 3.5% from 3,983 sq ft a year earlier, Knight Frank said. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels )

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Among major Indian cities tracked in the report, Bengaluru recorded the sharpest annual drop in space available for ₹10 crore, signalling the fastest pace of luxury home price appreciation.

Knight Frank said the reduction in area available across Indian cities came despite rupee depreciation, as luxury residential prices in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi rose faster than currency gains. “The rupee depreciated of about 5.4%, amounting to more Rupees per USD however luxury property price per square foot (sq ft) in all three cities rose faster (Mumbai at about 8.7%, Delhi at 6.9% and Bengaluru at 9.4%) than that the foreign exchange gain, so the net sq m purchasable for ₹10 crore still fell as price appreciation of these cities outpaced the currency tailwind,” the report said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mumbai remained India’s costliest luxury residential market, where the same money can now buy 1,033 sq ft, compared with 1,066 sq ft in 2024. In Delhi, the same amount can purchase 2,207 sq ft, down from 2,239 sq ft last year. In Hyderabad, homebuyers can purchase 5,360 sq ft of home compared to 5,414 in 2024, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai remained India’s costliest luxury residential market, where the same money can now buy 1,033 sq ft, compared with 1,066 sq ft in 2024. In Delhi, the same amount can purchase 2,207 sq ft, down from 2,239 sq ft last year. In Hyderabad, homebuyers can purchase 5,360 sq ft of home compared to 5,414 in 2024, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Hyderabad leads ₹10 crore-plus luxury housing with ₹8,562 crore in FY26 sales; offers 60% more space than Bengaluru Bengaluru luxury home prices rise 9.4% in 2025 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Hyderabad leads ₹10 crore-plus luxury housing with ₹8,562 crore in FY26 sales; offers 60% more space than Bengaluru Bengaluru luxury home prices rise 9.4% in 2025 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Wealth Report 2026 revealed the findings of Knight Frank’s Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100), which covers price performance across 100 global luxury housing markets. It reported an average rise of 3.2% YoY in luxury residential prices in 2025, outperforming mainstream housing markets for the second consecutive year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Wealth Report 2026 revealed the findings of Knight Frank’s Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100), which covers price performance across 100 global luxury housing markets. It reported an average rise of 3.2% YoY in luxury residential prices in 2025, outperforming mainstream housing markets for the second consecutive year. {{/usCountry}}

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Bengaluru’s luxury residential prices rose 9.4% year-on-year in 2025, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury housing markets globally, according to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2026.

The city climbed 32 places in PIRI 100, moving from 40th rank in 2024 to 8th in 2025.

Mumbai also posted strong gains, with luxury residential prices increasing 8.7% year-on-year amid robust demand for premium and super-prime homes, including record new-build sales above ₹20 crore. The city improved its ranking from 21st in 2024 to 10th in 2025.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a 6.9% rise in luxury home prices, helping it move up one place from 18th to 17th position globally.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Redditors say luxury housing may ‘show its true colours’ if IT job losses hit top earners

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Among global markets, Tokyo led with a sharp 58.5% rise in luxury residential prices, while China’s Guangzhou was among the weakest performers with a 12.2% decline. Regionally, the Middle East topped growth charts with an average increase of 9.4%, driven largely by Dubai’s 25.1% surge.

Latin America and the Caribbean followed with 4.7% growth, while Asia-Pacific and Europe recorded comparable gains of 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. North America was the only region in negative territory, posting an average decline of 0.9% amid continued weakness in Canadian housing markets.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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