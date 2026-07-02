Bengaluru tenant says landlord kept security deposit, demanded 22,000 more after vacating

In yet another security deposit dispute between a tenant and a landlord in Bengaluru, a 28-year-old working professional has alleged that the landlord retained a substantial portion of her deposit and is now demanding an additional ₹22,000 after she vacated the apartment.

Bengaluru real estate: A 28-year-old working professional has alleged that the landlord retained a substantial portion of her deposit and is now demanding an additional ₹22,000 after she vacated the apartment. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Unsplash )

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The tenant, who rented an apartment in Koramangala in October 2024, said she signed the lease in a hurry, agreeing to a clause allowing the landlord to deduct one month's rent toward painting charges upon vacating. After living in the apartment for 15 months, she moved out in 2026 following a rent hike that she claims exceeded the increase stipulated in the agreement.

“In the rush, the landlord made me sign an agreement saying that whenever I vacate, 1 month’s rent would be deducted as painting charges. At that point I just agreed because I urgently needed a house,” the tenant said in a Reddit post.

“Fast forward 15 months, there was never any discussion about renewing the agreement. Then in Jan 2026, he suddenly informed me that rent would increase by 10%, even though the agreement clearly mentioned a 5% increase cap,” the tenant posted.

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{{^usCountry}} “I was already in the middle of switching jobs, and since the apartment was close to my office at the time, I decided to stay temporarily and move out later,” the post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was already in the middle of switching jobs, and since the apartment was close to my office at the time, I decided to stay temporarily and move out later,” the post read. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the tenant, the landlord had already withheld her security deposit equivalent to two months' rent along with an additional amount, and deducted ₹20,000 towards painting and miscellaneous charges. However, after she vacated the premises and handed over possession, the landlord allegedly demanded an additional ₹22,000, citing half a month's rent as notice and other expenses.

“Now the issue is: he already had a deposit equal to 2 months’ rent + an extra amount, and has already kept ₹20,000 for painting and miscellaneous charges. Despite that, he has now sent me another long message saying I owe him ₹22,000 more for “half month rent” and other random expenses,” the tenant posted on Reddit.

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Unsure whether the demand is legally enforceable, the tenant turned to social media to seek advice, asking whether landlords in Bengaluru can retain a security deposit and still seek additional payments after a tenant has vacated.

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Reddit divided over Bengaluru tenant's security deposit dispute with landlord

The post drew a flood of responses from Reddit users, with opinions ranging from practical legal advice to tongue-in-cheek remarks.

One Redditor, in a jocular comment, wrote, "Nothing will work. No one will help. He won't return your deposit." The user went on to joke that if the house was furnished, "you know what to do," adding with a smiley, "I plan to remove the outdoor unit of the AC if my owner doesn't return my deposit."

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Others urged the tenant to document everything rather than escalate the dispute. One user advised her to ask the landlord for a detailed written breakdown of every deduction, preserve the rent agreement, payment records, and handover messages, and to question whether the landlord had provided any bills or receipts to justify the additional charges.

"If he's already kept a big part of your deposit, ask him for a proper breakup of every deduction in writing... Did he send any bills or receipts for these extra charges, or is it just a list of amounts he says you owe?" the Redditor wrote.

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Landlord not returning your security deposit or demanding more money? Here's what tenants can do

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With security deposit disputes becoming increasingly common, legal experts say tenants should be aware of their rights and take preventive steps from the outset of the tenancy.

Read the rental agreement carefully

Before signing a lease, tenants should carefully review all clauses, particularly those relating to the security deposit, notice period, rent escalation, painting charges and deductions at the time of vacating. Both the landlord and tenant must mutually agree to these terms.

Legal experts say it is not uncommon for landlords to require hefty security deposits, and disputes over refunds often arise at the end of a tenancy.

Document the condition of the property

Experts advise tenants to photograph or record a video of the apartment immediately after taking possession. This serves as evidence of the property's condition at the start of the tenancy and can help challenge unjustified deductions for alleged damage or repairs when the tenant moves out.

Seek a written explanation for deductions

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If the landlord deducts money from the security deposit, tenants should ask for a detailed written breakup of the deductions along with supporting bills or invoices. Keeping copies of the rental agreement, rent payment records, and communications related to the handover of the property can strengthen the tenant's case if a dispute arises, experts say.

Also Read: Bengaluru rental market: From 'My son is returning' to rent hikes, excuses tenants say landlords use to push them out

Issue a legal notice and inform the RWA

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If the landlord refuses to refund the deposit without valid reasons, legal experts recommend sending a legal notice demanding repayment. Before initiating legal proceedings, tenants can also approach the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) or apartment association, which may intervene to facilitate a resolution between the parties, say experts.

Approach the court if necessary

Where a substantial amount is involved, and the landlord still refuses to return the deposit, tenants can seek legal relief through a civil court. Depending on the facts of the case, the court may direct the landlord to refund the deposit or grant other appropriate relief, say legal experts.

Ensure the rental agreement is registered

Legal experts point out that the enforceability of a rental agreement can also become an issue. In many states, rental agreements exceeding 11 months must be registered with the local sub-registrar. If an agreement that should have been registered is not, a court may require the parties to pay the applicable penalty and complete registration before proceeding with the case. While even an unregistered agreement may have evidentiary value in certain circumstances, a properly registered agreement generally provides stronger legal protection during disputes.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)