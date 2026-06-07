'My son is returning; we need the house back': The excuses Bengaluru tenants say landlords use to push them out

From ‘my son is returning and needs the house’ to plans to sell the property, steep rent hikes, and demands for higher security deposits, Bengaluru tenants say landlords employ a variety of reasons to push out existing occupants. Some claims border on the bizarre, with one tenant alleging they were asked to vacate after the landlord found out they were using a neighbour's home, with permission, to dry clothes. Bengaluru tenant-landlord row: Among the reasons tenants say landlords cite for seeking vacant possession are that a family member is moving back from abroad and requires the apartment, or that the owner intends to sell the property. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Bengaluru's rental market has long been known for steep security deposits and periodic rent hikes. But as demand for housing remains strong in several parts of the city, tenants increasingly claim that some landlords are using indirect methods to replace existing occupants with new tenants willing to pay significantly higher rents.



Among the most common reasons cited by tenants are claims that the landlord's son, daughter, or brother is returning from abroad and needs the house, that the landlord plans to sell the property, that major renovation work is underway, or that there are sudden requests for substantial rent and security deposit increases.

A recent discussion on social media highlighted the issue, with dozens of Bengaluru tenants sharing stories of being asked to vacate despite maintaining long-term tenancy agreements. Several alleged that once they moved out, the same properties were quickly re-listed at considerably higher rents.

The 'family member is returning' excuse One of the most frequently cited explanations is that a family member is moving back to Bengaluru and requires the property for personal use.

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While landlords are legally entitled to reclaim possession of their homes, some tenants say they later discovered the property had been rented to new occupants at a higher rent rather than being occupied by the owner's family.

In a recent clip, shared by Instagram user Dishaka, the woman claimed that her landlord initially told her she would need to vacate the apartment because his brother was moving into town and needed the flat. However, she later realised the reason may have been linked to rising rental rates in the locality.

“My landlord just lied to me. He randomly decided to increase my rent by 4K a month, saying that his brother is moving into town and he has to make his brother move into my apartment,” she said in the clip.

She further explained that the landlord owned the entire building, making the explanation seem suspicious to her. “He owns the entire building that I stay in, and yet he wanted just me to move out,” she added.

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A Bengaluru tenant lived this nightmare after a dispute over a basic necessity: drying clothes. The tenant claimed that despite paying a ₹50,000 deposit and hefty brokerage, the landlord has issued a one-month notice to vacate. The trigger? The tenant used a neighbour’s space, with explicit permission, to dry their newborn’s laundry because the flat lacked a balcony. Now, the family is caught between a competitive rental market and a landlord who refuses to budge.

“Landlord discovered I'm using neighbor's house (WITH their permission) for drying clothes. IMMEDIATELY threatened termination "by this week"

A Redditor commented saying, “You probably signed a rental agreement with him. It would be written how much notice should be given by you or the landlord. So legally, he can. I feel he found someone who is ready to pay more. If you and your neighbour have talked it out, I don't see why the landlord has any issues with it.”

Sale of property as a reason to vacate Another common explanation involves plans to sell the house. Tenants are often informed that prospective buyers want a vacant property, prompting requests to vacate within a few months.

However, some tenants claim that after leaving, they found the property advertised again in the rental market instead of being sold.

In a video shared on Instagram, Charu Gupta claimed she had paid a security deposit of ₹ 70,000 for a 3BHK flat she shared with two others. She said that the landlord later asked them to vacate the property, citing plans to sell it. However, after moving out, Gupta alleged that she received only ₹18,000 back from the deposit, with the remaining amount deducted under multiple heads.

Sharp rent increases and high security deposits In a city where rental values have surged in recent years, tenants also report receiving demands for steep rent revisions that effectively force them to leave.

A tenant recently alleged that his landlord planned to deduct ₹40,000 from a ₹1 lakh security deposit for repainting the apartment, while also insisting on a deep-cleaning charge of ₹7,000– ₹8,000. The post struck a chord with many renters, reigniting a familiar debate over what constitutes fair wear and tear and where legitimate maintenance costs end, and excessive deductions begin.

“We are shifting to another place this saturday in Bengaluru, and our current owner is asking to deep clean the house before leaving. He was also giving the contact number of a cleaner who would charge 7K to 8K. He will also deduct 40K for paint from the 1 lakh deposit. I'm a bit confused about how a deep clean will be done in a house full of things. Deep cleaning requires an empty house,” the tenant said in a post.

A Bengaluru tenant living in the Jakkur-Yelahanka belt for nearly four years sparked an online debate over rental inflation after the landlord demanded a 33% rent hike at the end of the lease term. While the original rental agreement allowed for a 5% increase, the tenant asked whether a landlord can legally demand a steep rent hike.

Several Reddit users responded by saying that once a lease expires, landlords are generally free to renegotiate terms unless the agreement specifically guarantees renewal conditions.

“Yes, once the term ends then owner can demand anything in the new renewal,” one of the Redditors. “Cause owner will tell you either pay or leave.”

Real estate brokers noted that in prime areas of Bengaluru, annual rent hikes are typically in the 5-7% range, and on the outskirts, the annual rental growth for an apartment can be even lower. While some landlords are demanding steeper increases, brokers said much of it is driven by demand-led market sentiment rather than actual inflation.

Bengaluru real estate market is driven by demand Property consultants note that strong demand from IT professionals, startup employees and migrant workers has strengthened landlords' bargaining power in several micro-markets. Areas close to technology hubs, metro corridors and major employment centres continue to witness elevated rental demand.

This has created an incentive for some property owners to seek higher-paying tenants whenever market rents rise sharply.

Legal experts say not all excuses are fair Experts caution against assuming bad faith in every instance. Landlords may genuinely require the property for personal use, redevelopment, renovation or sale. Rising maintenance costs, property taxes and inflation can also prompt requests for rent revisions.

The challenge lies in balancing property owners' rights with the need for predictability and housing security for tenants. The broader question facing Bengaluru's rental market is how can tenants be protected from sudden displacement while preserving landlords' rights to manage and monetise their properties.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)