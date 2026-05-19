Bengaluru tenant questions whether landlords can raise rent by 33% after lease term expiry citing inflation

A Bengaluru tenant living in the Jakkur-Yelahanka belt for nearly four years sparked an online debate over rental inflation after the landlord demanded a 33% rent hike at the end of the lease term. While the original rental agreement allowed for a 5% increase, the tenant asked whether a landlord can legally demand a steep rent hike. A Bengaluru tenant in the Jakkur-Yelahanka belt sparked debate over rising rents after the landlord demanded a 33% hike despite the rental agreement allowing only a 5% increase. (Photo for representational purposes) (ChatGPT generated image)

The tenant, who has been staying in an apartment for four years, wrote that the owner, currently living abroad, justified the steep hike by citing inflation in India.

“We have been renting in Bangalore North (Jakkur/Yelahanka area) for 4 years now. Our lease is up for renewal, the owner is now asking for a 33% increase in rent, stating inflation in India while living in a foreign country,” the post said.

The tenant said their original rental agreement included a clause for a 5% increase, but acknowledged that the lease term had now ended. “Legally, can he ask us to either pay this 33% increase or vacate at the end of the lease?” the user asked.

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Can landlords demand any amount once the lease term ends? Several Reddit users responded by saying that once a lease expires, landlords are generally free to renegotiate terms unless the agreement specifically guarantees renewal conditions.

“Yes, once the term ends then owner can demand anything in the new renewal,” one of the Redditors. “Cause owner will tell you either pay or leave.”

Another user wrote, “Honestly, once the lease term ends, the practical reality is that the owner has a lot more leverage than tenants expect. The 5% clause usually matters during the active agreement period, but renewal itself is still a fresh negotiation unless the agreement specifically guarantees renewal terms.”

The same commenter said that a legal fight over limiting the increase to 5% will probably become difficult and emotionally draining unless the agreement wording is legally strong.

However, many users felt the 33% hike was excessive for an existing tenant with a stable payment history.

“That said, 33% is honestly aggressive, especially for an existing long-term tenant who has stayed 4 years without issues,” one of the Redditors said. “Most owners underestimate the value of stability and overestimate current market hype.”

Rental inflation in Bengaluru Redditors questioned this, noting that with soaring rents in Bengaluru, such sharp increases are increasingly common in gated communities across the city. One user defended the landlord’s demand, citing broader inflation and real estate appreciation since 2022.

“The user rented the flat in 2022, and had a net increase of ~22% in 4 years when the prices of real estate and everything else have almost doubled between 2022 and 2026,” he said. “Owner is looking for a correction, and he is very kind to limit it to 33%. In ground reality, it could be much more.”

The Redditor said that rents in gated societies have surged significantly in recent years. “23k to 30K for a 2BHK is 30%, but that's the norm for a gated society in Bengaluru now.”

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Bengaluru rent hikes: What is the true scale of rental inflation? Real estate brokers noted that in prime areas of Bengaluru, annual rent hikes are typically in the 5-7% range, and on the outskirts, the annual rental growth for an apartment can be even lower. While some landlords are demanding steeper increases, brokers said much of it is driven by demand-led market sentiment rather than actual inflation.

Explaining the trend, Sunil Singh of Realty Corp said that the Bengaluru rental market may be approaching an affordability ceiling. According to him, rents in prime areas like Koramangala and HSR Layout are already surging, with 2BHK apartments commonly quoting ₹35,000- ₹40,000 a month, and in some cases over ₹50,000. “There is no space for more hikes before rentals start becoming unaffordable for tenants,” he said.

He further explained that landlords citing rising real estate prices to justify 15-30% annual rent hikes may be reacting to ‘market hype’ rather than sustainable rental growth. “Rental inflation every year will increase by a maximum of 5-7% on average in Bengaluru,” Singh said.

At the same time, Singh noted that larger corrections may still happen in cases where landlords had not revised rents for several years. “If the owners did not increase the rent in the last 3-4 years, then they have space to match the market rates in the given areas,” he said. “But if they have gradually increased the rent every year during renewal, they do not have much space to increase by more than 7%.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)