Bengaluru tenant questions whether landlords can raise rent by 33% after lease term expiry citing inflation
A Bengaluru tenant sparked a debate after his landlord demanded a 33% rent hike at the end of the lease. Brokers said annual rent increases are around 5–7%
A Bengaluru tenant living in the Jakkur-Yelahanka belt for nearly four years sparked an online debate over rental inflation after the landlord demanded a 33% rent hike at the end of the lease term. While the original rental agreement allowed for a 5% increase, the tenant asked whether a landlord can legally demand a steep rent hike.
The tenant, who has been staying in an apartment for four years, wrote that the owner, currently living abroad, justified the steep hike by citing inflation in India.
“We have been renting in Bangalore North (Jakkur/Yelahanka area) for 4 years now. Our lease is up for renewal, the owner is now asking for a 33% increase in rent, stating inflation in India while living in a foreign country,” the post said.
The tenant said their original rental agreement included a clause for a 5% increase, but acknowledged that the lease term had now ended. “Legally, can he ask us to either pay this 33% increase or vacate at the end of the lease?” the user asked.
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Can landlords demand any amount once the lease term ends?
Several Reddit users responded by saying that once a lease expires, landlords are generally free to renegotiate terms unless the agreement specifically guarantees renewal conditions.
“Yes, once the term ends then owner can demand anything in the new renewal,” one of the Redditors. “Cause owner will tell you either pay or leave.”
Another user wrote, “Honestly, once the lease term ends, the practical reality is that the owner has a lot more leverage than tenants expect. The 5% clause usually matters during the active agreement period, but renewal itself is still a fresh negotiation unless the agreement specifically guarantees renewal terms.”
The same commenter said that a legal fight over limiting the increase to 5% will probably become difficult and emotionally draining unless the agreement wording is legally strong.
However, many users felt the 33% hike was excessive for an existing tenant with a stable payment history.
“That said, 33% is honestly aggressive, especially for an existing long-term tenant who has stayed 4 years without issues,” one of the Redditors said. “Most owners underestimate the value of stability and overestimate current market hype.”
Rental inflation in Bengaluru
Redditors questioned this, noting that with soaring rents in Bengaluru, such sharp increases are increasingly common in gated communities across the city. One user defended the landlord’s demand, citing broader inflation and real estate appreciation since 2022.
“The user rented the flat in 2022, and had a net increase of ~22% in 4 years when the prices of real estate and everything else have almost doubled between 2022 and 2026,” he said. “Owner is looking for a correction, and he is very kind to limit it to 33%. In ground reality, it could be much more.”
The Redditor said that rents in gated societies have surged significantly in recent years. “23k to 30K for a 2BHK is 30%, but that's the norm for a gated society in Bengaluru now.”
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Bengaluru rent hikes: What is the true scale of rental inflation?
Real estate brokers noted that in prime areas of Bengaluru, annual rent hikes are typically in the 5-7% range, and on the outskirts, the annual rental growth for an apartment can be even lower. While some landlords are demanding steeper increases, brokers said much of it is driven by demand-led market sentiment rather than actual inflation.
Explaining the trend, Sunil Singh of Realty Corp said that the Bengaluru rental market may be approaching an affordability ceiling. According to him, rents in prime areas like Koramangala and HSR Layout are already surging, with 2BHK apartments commonly quoting ₹35,000- ₹40,000 a month, and in some cases over ₹50,000. “There is no space for more hikes before rentals start becoming unaffordable for tenants,” he said.
He further explained that landlords citing rising real estate prices to justify 15-30% annual rent hikes may be reacting to ‘market hype’ rather than sustainable rental growth. “Rental inflation every year will increase by a maximum of 5-7% on average in Bengaluru,” Singh said.
At the same time, Singh noted that larger corrections may still happen in cases where landlords had not revised rents for several years. “If the owners did not increase the rent in the last 3-4 years, then they have space to match the market rates in the given areas,” he said. “But if they have gradually increased the rent every year during renewal, they do not have much space to increase by more than 7%.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More