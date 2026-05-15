Bengaluru real estate: Where can you rent a 1BHK under ₹20,000 in India’s tech capital?

Finding a 1BHK apartment for under ₹20,000 a month in Bengaluru is becoming increasingly difficult as rents continue to climb across the city’s major tech corridors. Neighbourhoods such as Koramangala, HSR Layout and Bellandur have witnessed steep rental increases over the past two years, forcing many young professionals and students to move toward peripheral areas or settle for smaller homes. Local brokers say tenants are increasingly compromising on apartment size, amenities and commute times just to remain within budget in one of India’s most competitive rental markets. Finding a 1BHK in Bengaluru for under ₹20,000 a month is getting harder as rents rise across key tech hubs. (Photo for representational purposes) (AI generated image using ChatGPT )

Real estate experts say tenants with budgets below ₹20,000 are increasingly shifting to areas such as Electronic City, Kengeri, BTM Layout, Hennur and parts of Marathahalli, where compact 1BHKs and studio apartments are still available within the ₹15,000– ₹20,000 range. “Localities connected through the expanding Namma Metro network are also witnessing rising demand from tenants looking to balance affordability with commute convenience,” Sunil Singh of Realty Corp said.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Why 1RK apartments are being snapped up by students and professionals in the IT hub

Which areas still offer affordable 1BHK rentals? Brokers say Electronic City remains one of the most affordable rental hubs for IT employees, with semi-furnished 1BHK apartments still available at around ₹18,000 in several gated communities and standalone buildings. Similarly, localities such as Kengeri and outer western Bengaluru are attracting tenants due to lower rents and improved metro connectivity.

Areas including AECS Layout, CV Raman Nagar and parts of Nagavara also continue to offer smaller apartments within this budget, though availability is becoming limited as demand rises. Brokers say many tenants are now compromising on apartment size, amenities or distance from workplaces to stay within budget, Kiran Kumar, vice president of Hanu Reddy Realty said.

Also Read: ₹80,000 rent for a 200 sq ft 2BHK? Bengaluru tenants flag high rents and shrinking homes with ‘cockroaches as flatmates'

More options for 1BHK units in peripheral locations Local brokers say several peripheral micro-markets in north Bengaluru, including Hennur Road, Jakkur, Yelahanka, and Hebbal, are emerging as preferred destinations for tenants seeking 1BHK apartments at relatively affordable rentals.

“1BHK units are witnessing strong demand in areas like Hennur, especially from students and professionals employed in north Bengaluru,” Kumar said. “However, these locations mainly suit people working in the northern corridor of the city because commuting to central Bengaluru can be time-consuming.”

According to brokers, a 1BHK apartment in a gated community in north Bengaluru can cost around ₹25,000 per month, depending on the amenities offered. In premium neighbourhoods such as Indiranagar and Koramangala, rents for compact 1BHK apartments measuring 400-450 sq ft typically range from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000. At the same time, fully furnished units can command rents of up to ₹30,000 a month.

Kumar also pointed out that Bengaluru’s rental market includes a growing supply of studio apartments and one-room kitchen units, many of which are located on terraces or in standalone buildings close to central business districts. These units usually rent for ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month and are often fully furnished.

“A standard studio apartment in Bengaluru is usually around 300-400 sq ft and is popular among single professionals,” Singh said. Areas such as HSR Layout, Koramangala and Indiranagar continue to see strong demand for studio apartments, particularly those offering amenities such as gyms, swimming pools and managed housing services.