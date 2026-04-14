₹80,000 rent for a 200 sq ft 2BHK? Bengaluru tenants flag high rents and shrinking homes with ‘cockroaches as flatmates'

For several house hunters in Bengaluru, the search for a rental home is turning into an exercise in compromise. As rents climb steeply, the size and quality of available apartments appear to be shrinking. Many are forced into 200 sq ft ‘matchbox’ 2BHK flats, some even described as coming with ‘cockroaches as flatmates’, commanding a staggering ₹80,000 in rent, leaving tenants frustrated by what they see as unrealistic landlord expectations. In Bengaluru, soaring rents are forcing tenants into tiny, poor-quality 2BHK flats, some as small as 200 sq ft, for as much as ₹80,000, making the rental search increasingly challenging amid unrealistic landlord expectations. (Picture for representational purposes) (ChatGPT generated image)

“2bhk flat available. It’s 200 sq feet, the house is falling apart, the bathroom leaks, and it comes with a group of cockroaches as flatmates. There is mould in every corner, and it’s probably haunted by the ghost of the last tenant, because there is no natural light. Expected rent: 80000,” the Redditor wrote.

The Reddit post also underscores a deeper concern: Bengaluru’s rental market is increasingly out of sync with what many tenants consider liveable, let alone value for money.

Redditors say the issue is not just about affordability, but also about the mismatch between rent and quality, the lack of flexibility, and the increasing control over personal choices in rented homes.



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Shrinking apartment sizes in Bengaluru Redditors in another post highlighted shrinking apartment sizes as a major concern, saying rental homes in Bengaluru are increasingly becoming smaller even as rents continue to climb.

Several users described 1BHK units in prime localities as ‘matchbox-sized,’ often limited to 300–400 sq ft despite commanding rents of ₹30,000 or more. One tenant said that even after stretching their budget to ₹40,000, finding a suitable home remained difficult. At the same time, another questioned the value on offer, noting that many listings priced at ₹30,000 do not justify the cost.

Others pointed to the instability tenants face during tenancy. One Redditor recounted being asked to vacate within just 10 days despite earlier assurances, forcing them into an urgent house hunt during peak summer. The process, they said, involved visiting multiple properties, dealing with brokers, and juggling work and family responsibilities, and they described the experience as ‘horrific.’

House hunting in Bengaluru comes with its own challenges With limited success in securing homes near workplaces, some tenants are opting to stay in peripheral areas and rely on public transport. Locations such as Mahalakshmi Layout and Vijayanagar are preferred for relatively better affordability and metro connectivity.

“My office was near Shivajinagar, but I stayed far away and used the metro. It was predictable and took about 30–40 minutes,” one user noted, pointing out that fixed travel times made daily commutes more manageable than uncertain road traffic.

Others, however, said long commutes, sometimes exceeding three hours daily, lead to burnout and even reconsideration of job choices or relocation plans. “After spending months searching, I’ve just given up,” the Reddit post said.



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Can you find affordable apartments in Bengaluru? In prime neighbourhoods of Bengaluru, such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR Layout and Hebbal, brokers say even compact 1BHK apartments can command rents upwards of ₹40,000 per month, particularly within gated communities offering modern amenities.

At the same time, more budget-friendly options remain in other parts of the city. In north Bengaluru, a 1BHK in a gated development may be available at around ₹25,000, depending on facilities. Meanwhile, in areas like BTM Layout, the outskirts of Whitefield in the east, JP Nagar and along Kanakapura Road in the south, tenants can still find 2BHK homes priced below ₹25,000 and 1BHK units around ₹15,000. However, these are typically standalone buildings with limited amenities and often lack features such as lifts.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)