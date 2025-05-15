Bengaluru real estate: Why 1RK apartments are being snapped up by students and professionals in the IT hub

In Bengaluru, 1RK (one-room kitchen) apartments are gaining popularity not only among students but also among working professionals. Rising rents, flexible lifestyles, and the high costs of larger homes are driving demand for smaller, more affordable housing options. This trend is particularly evident in IT hubs and areas with good metro or bus connectivity, according to real estate experts. In Bengaluru, 1RK (one-room kitchen) apartments are gaining popularity not only among students but also among working professionals in Bengaluru. (Representational Photo)(Pixabay)

"About five years ago, 1RKs were relatively uncommon in Bengaluru. However, with rising rental prices in prime areas like the city centre, many students and young professionals are now opting for 1rk apartments. They are not only more affordable but also easier to maintain compared to larger 2BHK and 3BHK units," said Kiran Kumar, vice president at Hanu Reddy Realty.

Studio apartments in Bengaluru typically range from 250 to 450 square feet. Real estate brokers note that newly launched units located on the city's outskirts, especially near IT hubs, are priced between ₹50–60 lakh and are rented for under ₹20,000 per month. These newer units are often part of gated communities that provide essential amenities like security, maintenance services, and clubhouses.

High apartment rentals drive tenants to opt for 1RKs in Bengaluru

Despite rising apartment rents, 1RK (one-room kitchen) units in Bengaluru remain relatively affordable in some areas. In localities like Marathahalli and Whitefield, these compact apartments are available for around ₹22,000 per month, making them an attractive option for cost-conscious tenants.

"However, demand is shifting toward premium areas like Indiranagar and HSR Layout, where prices are significantly higher. In Indiranagar, for instance, 2BHK apartments are being listed for ₹80,000. In these places, one can avail of 1RK rooms well under ₹20,000 per month," Sunil Singh, director at Realty Corp, said.

In prime areas like Koramangala and Indiranagar, 1RK apartments situated on terraces can be rented for around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month. Singh noted that in some projects, these units even come with amenities such as elevators and a gym.

Investors snap up compact homes in North Bengaluru

According to real estate brokers, developers in North Bengaluru are increasingly focusing on the rising demand for compact homes among investors.

"NR Greenwoods, a project situated behind Manyata Tech Park, has launched approximately 200 fully furnished 1RK units, which are already operational with an occupation certificate in place. Priced between ₹70 lakh and ₹80 lakh, these units are being rapidly acquired by investors looking to capitalize on the steady rental demand from tech professionals in the vicinity," said Manjesh Rao, chief broker at BlueBroker.

Rao said that with amenities like a clubhouse and proximity to major IT offices, these properties are marketed as high-yield rental assets rather than merely affordable housing options.

1RK units in Bengaluru: High demand, limited supply

As a relatively new concept, 1RK (one-room kitchen) apartments remain scarce in Bengaluru, leading to heightened demand and rising prices, according to real estate experts.

In prime areas like Indiranagar, rental prices for 2BHK units have surged to as much as ₹80,000 per month, although older, smaller buildings may offer some flexibility. Meanwhile, 1BHK apartments are becoming increasingly difficult to find, forcing many renters to opt for 1RKs. The gap between supply and demand continues to widen as developers shy away from building smaller units, making them both rare and costly.

High-end 1RK units in Bengaluru are primarily concentrated near major IT hubs—Whitefield in the east and Electronic City in the south. These fully furnished apartments typically command rental prices between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 per month and are particularly popular among tech professionals.

"Many tenants use these units as weekday homes due to their proximity to offices, helping them avoid long commutes from their primary residences. They typically head back home on weekends," said Manjesh Rao, chief broker at BlueBroker.

Currently, in Bengaluru, studio apartments are up for sale in projects like Sattva Lumiman in Dobbaalapura for ₹36 lakh, Provident Bottanico in Whitefield for ₹46 lakh, Brigade Cornerstone Eutopia in Varthur for ₹65 lakh, and premium units in Bharatiya Leela Residence in north Bengaluru for ₹2 crore, among others, according to 99acres.