Bengaluru’s ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign: Greater Bengaluru Authority receives 809 new e-Khata applications on Day 2

Bengaluru's municipal body, Greater Bengaluru Authority, has received 809 e-Khata applications across Bengaluru’s five city corporations during the second day of the ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign held on May 23, as part of efforts to speed up property record services and resolve pending Khata-related issues, data shared by GBA showed.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority received 809 e-Khata applications across Bengaluru’s five city corporations on the second day of the ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign. (Picture for representational purposes) (AI generated image using ChatGPT)

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In total, the authority disposed of 1,164 cases and over 2,704 citizens attended the campaign. Over 1,008 cases remain pending, it showed. The authority also cleared 573 e-Khata cases, leaving 356 pending.

The campaign was conducted across the East, West, North, South and Central city corporations under the state government's Bhoo Guarantee initiative, which aims to streamline property record services, including e-Khata issuance, mutation requests, corrections and B-to-A Khata conversions.

Among the five city corporations, South City Corporation recorded the highest citizen participation, with 870 people attending the camp, followed by East City Corporation with 625 attendees. Central City Corporation saw the lowest turnout at 323 citizens, while the north saw 354, the data showed.

It showed that e-Khata applications accounted for the largest share of requests received during the campaign. South City Corporation received the highest number of e-Khata applications, with 275, followed by East City Corporation with 257. Central City Corporation recorded 112 applications, while West and North City corporations recorded 119 and 46, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} Across all categories, including e-Khata applications, mutation requests, corrections, B-to-A Khata conversions and new Khata-related applications, authorities handled 1,972 cases during the day. Of these, 1,164 were disposed of, while 1,008 cases remain pending for further processing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across all categories, including e-Khata applications, mutation requests, corrections, B-to-A Khata conversions and new Khata-related applications, authorities handled 1,972 cases during the day. Of these, 1,164 were disposed of, while 1,008 cases remain pending for further processing. {{/usCountry}}

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GBA received over 304 b-Khata-to-a-Khata requests and disposed of 70 cases, with approximately 325 pending. For the new Khata, the authority received 234 applications, 66 were disposed of, with 199 cases pending. In total, GBA received 885 new applications for e-Khata, new Khata, and conversion from b-Khata to a-Khata, it said.

Also Read: Bengaluru’s ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ drive returns today: 52 centres to process e-Khatas under GBA’s Bhoo Guarantee scheme

About the campaign

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The campaign, to be held across the five city corporations over the next three months, will help property owners obtain e-Khatas, apply for new Khatas, convert b-Khata properties into a-Khata, process mutations and rectify errors in property records, according to a GBA statement.

Citizens visiting any of the 52 centres can access a wide range of property-related services in one place, including e-Khata applications, new e-Khata requests, b-Khata to a-Khata conversions, mutation services, correction of errors in existing e-Khata records, resolution of pending grievances, and assistance for first-time applicants, the GBA statement said.

The authority said that citizens whose final e-Khatas are ready will be informed by phone and SMS and can collect printed copies from the designated centres.

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To support applicants, each centre will have help desks, dedicated service counters, internet-enabled systems, printers, scanners and trained personnel.

Earlier, the state government had launched the ‘Bhoo Guarantee’ scheme, offering lakhs of Bengaluru property owners a chance to convert their b-Khata properties into a-Khata status with nearly 60% reduction in conversion fees through secure digital e-Khatas.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had said that the scheme would offer long-awaited relief and certainty to property owners by enabling conversion from b-Khata to a-Khata status through a simplified digital process.

Also Read: Bengaluru’s ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign under Bhoo Guarantee scheme receives 2,939 applications

What is e-Khata, and why does it matter

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An e-Khata is a digitally maintained property certificate that records ownership details, tax status, and property classification in a centralised system managed by civic authorities. Unlike the traditional Khata, which has often been prone to discrepancies and manual errors, the electronic format allows for real-time updates and easier verification, GBA officials had said.

The system was introduced to replace manual khata certificates (legal land ownership documents) issued by the city’s former municipal body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), with the promise of quick, online issuance within 48 hours.