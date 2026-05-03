As many as 25 lakh properties in Bengaluru have been brought under the e-Khata system; here’s what you need to know

Bengaluru has brought over 25 lakh properties under the e-Khata system, of which more than 7,000 applications have been processed. Additional outreach measures are being planned for those yet to obtain their e-Khata as part of a Karnataka government push to improve transparency and compliance. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the initiative will integrate Aadhaar details, digital documentation, GPS mapping and property sketches to create a robust property database. Bengaluru has brought over 25 lakh properties under the e-Khata system, with over 7,000 applications processed; more outreach is planned to boost compliance. (Photo for representational purposes) (Pexels )

Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru in-charge Minister, told reporters on May 1 that "Twenty five lakh e-Khatas is a great number which has created history," he said.

He said that the government is integrating Aadhaar details, digital documentation, GPS mapping and property sketches to create a robust database.

He also pointed out that every e-Khata will include the property's GPS coordinates, property shape and measurements, along with a photo and a document.

"We want to see that every record is filled right. They are asking for documentation, a stamp, and digital documents. We wanted to connect every Aadhaar card and have it online," Shivakumar said.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Property owners say e-Khata process remains riddled with delays and paperwork

What is e-Khata, and why does it matter An e-Khata is a digitally maintained property certificate that records ownership details, tax status, and property classification in a centralised system managed by civic authorities. Unlike the traditional Khata, which has often been prone to discrepancies and manual errors, the electronic format allows for real-time updates and easier verification, GBA officials had said.

The system was introduced to replace manual khata certificates (legal land ownership documents) issued by the city’s former municipal body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), with the promise of quick, online issuance within 48 hours. For homebuyers, it was expected to bring clarity to ownership records, reduce fraud, and streamline property transactions. For developers, especially those handling large projects, digitisation was meant to cut paperwork and speed up registrations.

What it means for property owners Real estate experts say homebuyers stand to benefit from clearer title frameworks, especially as demand shifts toward organised and legally compliant projects. Over time, the e-Khata push could strengthen institutional participation in Bengaluru’s real estate market by reducing title risk, they said.

“The khata is essentially the record of ownership that gets updated once a property is registered and the title is transferred. As early as 2013, the government made it mandatory to have a khata before a property could be registered. At that time, however, the entire system was still paper-based, which left scope for delays and inconsistencies,” Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, director of the Karnataka Home Buyers Forum, said.

“Over time, we saw a shift to e-Khata, which enabled the digitisation of these ownership records and reduced dependence on physical documents. At one stage, registrations were even halted without e-Khata, underlining how critical it had become to the process. The key advantage for homebuyers today is that ownership data can move seamlessly between government departments in a digital format, improving transparency, efficiency, and reliability in property transactions,” he said.

Also Read: No need to visit BBMP offices: Homeowners can now receive final e-khata within 48 hours of submitting the application

Homebuyers can download e-Khata using the property tax ID The city’s municipal body, Greater Bengaluru Authority, said that property owners in Bengaluru can now download their e-Khata online using their SAS Property Tax ID. The digital initiative has been rolled out across the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Area.

Property owners can access the service through the official portal and log in using their mobile number and OTP. After entering the SAS Application Property Tax ID, users can download the e-Khata instantly, it said.

Citizens need to visit the official e-Aasthi portal of the Bengaluru civic administration, sign in using mobile verification, and enter the property tax ID linked to their property records, the statement said.

Authorities said ready-to-download e-Khata links may also be sent via SMS or WhatsApp to the registered mobile number available in the property tax database.

The new system is expected to simplify searches, as users no longer need to locate records using owner names.