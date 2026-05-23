Bengaluru’s ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ drive returns today: 52 centres to process e-Khatas under GBA’s Bhoo Guarantee scheme

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will conduct the second round of its ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign across 52 locations in Bengaluru today, May 23, as part of the state government’s Bhoo Guarantee initiative aimed at accelerating e-Khata services and resolving long-pending property record issues.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will conduct the second round of its ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign across 52 locations in Bengaluru today, May 23, (Picture for representational purposes only) (AI generated image using ChatGPT)

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The campaign, held across the five city corporations under the GBA, will help property owners obtain e-Khatas, apply for new Khatas, convert b-Khata properties into a-Khata, process mutations and rectify errors in property records, according to a GBA statement.

According to the authority, the initiative has received a strong response from citizens since its launch earlier this month.

Nearly 3,000 applications received in first drive

Last week, Bengaluru’s municipal body, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), received 2,939 applications under the ‘My e-Khata, My Right’ campaign. Among these, e-Khata applications formed the largest category, with 1,080 submissions. Of these, 568 applications were disposed of immediately during the drive.

According to data shared by GBA, 1,242 applications were verified, approved and issued final e-Khatas on the spot, while the remaining 1,697 applications are being processed within the stipulated timeline.

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{{^usCountry}} To date, the authority has issued over 23.34 lakh e-Khatas and in the last 24 hours, GBA has received about 1,586 e-Khata applications. Over 10.18 lakh e-Khatas are ready for registration, according to data shared by GBA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To date, the authority has issued over 23.34 lakh e-Khatas and in the last 24 hours, GBA has received about 1,586 e-Khata applications. Over 10.18 lakh e-Khatas are ready for registration, according to data shared by GBA. {{/usCountry}}

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GBA officials said the initiative is intended to reduce pending property-related cases and to make land and property records more transparent and accessible.

Also Read: Bengaluru’s ‘My e-Khata, My Hakku’ campaign under Bhoo Guarantee scheme receives 2,939 applications

What services will be available today?

Citizens visiting any of the 52 centres can access a wide range of property-related services in one place, including e-Khata applications, new e-Khata requests, b-Khata to a-Khata conversions, mutation services, correction of errors in existing e-Khata records, resolution of pending grievances, and assistance for first-time applicants, the GBA statement said.

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The authority said that citizens whose final e-Khatas are ready will be informed by phone and SMS and can collect printed copies from the designated centres.

To support applicants, each centre will have help desks, dedicated service counters, internet-enabled systems, printers, scanners and trained personnel.

Karnataka’s Bhoo Guarantee scheme

Earlier, the state government had launched the ‘Bhoo Guarantee’ scheme, offering lakhs of Bengaluru property owners a chance to convert their b-Khata properties into a-Khata status with nearly 60% reduction in conversion fees through secure digital e-Khatas.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had said that the scheme would offer long-awaited relief and certainty to property owners by enabling conversion from b-Khata to a-Khata status through a simplified digital process.

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“Bhoo Guarantee is bringing long-awaited relief and certainty to lakhs of property owners across Bengaluru through secure digital e-Khatas. Apply within 100 days to avail a 60% concession on the b-Khata to a-Khata conversion fee,” he wrote on X.

Under the scheme, eligible property owners can apply for conversion within a 100-day window and avail a major concession on conversion charges. The government has reduced the conversion fee from 5% of the property’s guidance value to 2%, effectively cutting the earlier levy by 60%.

“The owner can pay 2% as a penalty against the guidance value to convert the site within these 100 days as an OTS. This will help them get loans, sell their properties, etc. Once proper documentation is done, officials will give the papers to owners at their doorstep under Nanna Khata Nanna Nakshe,” Shivakumar had told reporters.

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Also Read: As many as 25 lakh properties in Bengaluru have been brought under the e-Khata system; here’s what you need to know

What is e-Khata, and why does it matter

An e-Khata is a digitally maintained property certificate that records ownership details, tax status, and property classification in a centralised system managed by civic authorities. Unlike the traditional Khata, which has often been prone to discrepancies and manual errors, the electronic format allows for real-time updates and easier verification, GBA officials had said.

The system was introduced to replace manual khata certificates (legal land ownership documents) issued by the city’s former municipal body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), with the promise of quick, online issuance within 48 hours.

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