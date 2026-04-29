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Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office REIT sets IPO price band at 95-100/unit

Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office REIT fixed an IPO price band of ₹95-100 per unit for its ₹3,405 crore issue, which will open for subscription on May 5

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 11:42 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office REIT on Wednesday fixed a price band of 95-100 per unit for its 3,405-crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on May 5.

Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office REIT fixed an IPO price band of 95-100 per unit for its 3,405-crore issue opening May 5. (Picture for representational purposes)(AI generated image by ChatGPT )

The public issue of Bengaluru-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and develops Grade A office assets will conclude on May 7. The anchor investor bidding is scheduled for May 4, according to a public announcement.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of units aggregating up to 2,390 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of units worth up to 1,015 crore by the selling unitholder.

Proceeds will be used to acquire Luxor at Bagmane Capital Tech Park (spanning one million sq ft) as well as part-fund the acquisition of a 93 per cent stake in Bagmane Rio, which owns the 1.1 million sq ft Bagmane Rio Business Park.

Bagmane Prime Office REIT's portfolio includes six premium Grade A business parks spanning 20.3 million square feet, located in key micro-markets of Bengaluru, including the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Secondary Business District (SBD City).

The Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are investment vehicles that own or operate income-generating real estate, enabling investors to earn a share of the income produced without directly purchasing the properties.

At present, there are five listed REITs in India -- Sattva Group and Blackstone-backed Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), K Raheja Corp-backed Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT and Nexus Select Trust.

Out of the five listed REITs, only Nexus Select Trust is backed by rent-yielding retail real estate (shopping malls), while the other four are office REITs.

The units are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on May 15. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised by May 12, with refunds and credit of units slated around May 13.

The book running lead managers to the issue are JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets, 360 ONE WAM and HDFC Bank.

 
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