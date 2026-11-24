Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust has expanded its presence in eastern India with the ₹355-crore outright acquisition of Diamond Plaza Mall on Jessore Road, marking its entry into north Kolkata's organised retail market. Developed and managed by Super Diamond Enterprises, the Grade A retail asset has a leasable area of 3.96 lakh sq ft.

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust has expanded its presence in Kolkata's retail market with the ₹355-crore acquisition of Diamond Plaza Mall on Jessore Road. more less

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The acquisition complements the REIT's existing management of South City Mall in Kolkata. Real estate consultancy Anarock facilitated the transaction.

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With this acquisition, Nexus Select Trust expands its presence in eastern India and will add incremental upside through significantly optimised use of this key retail asset. Before this deal, the REIT held 19 malls totalling 10.7 million sq ft across 15 cities. In East India, Nexus' other known retail assets are one operating mall in Bhubaneswar and a Guwahati project it has agreed to acquire, market sources said.

“Diamond Plaza is the only major mall in north Kolkata and includes Dum Dum, Lake Town, Bangur Avenue and Kalindi within its strategic catchment. Grade A mall vacancy in Kolkata is at historic lows and a well-established, fully tenanted mall in such a dense catchment is a highly advantageous asset. Lack of available land parcels in the micro market restricts the possibility of new supply of malls in future,” said Soumendu Chatterjee, Senior Executive Director, Anarock Group.

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{{^usCountry}} “Diamond Plaza marks a great entry point for Nexus into East India, complementing our existing management of South City Mall in Kolkata. We remain highly optimistic about the region, given its enormous growth potential and the significant headroom for organised retail. Diamond Plaza provides us with an opportunity to further strengthen our presence in this promising market,” said Gautam Vaswani, Chief Acquisition Officer, Nexus Select Trust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Diamond Plaza marks a great entry point for Nexus into East India, complementing our existing management of South City Mall in Kolkata. We remain highly optimistic about the region, given its enormous growth potential and the significant headroom for organised retail. Diamond Plaza provides us with an opportunity to further strengthen our presence in this promising market,” said Gautam Vaswani, Chief Acquisition Officer, Nexus Select Trust. {{/usCountry}}

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“As the only major mall in north Kolkata, Diamond Plaza has impeccable location attributes. Jessore Road station on the Yellow Line extension provides the first direct metro link to the airport in 41 years. The mall sits in an established, mostly residential belt and is an integral part of daily life for it. Thanks to the very short commute, footfalls come primarily via repeat neighbourhood visits,” said Vivek Kajaria, Vice Chairman - Diamond Group.

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Diamond Plaza's tenants include PVR Cinema, Time Zone, Hometown, Reliance Digital, Pantaloons, Max, Manyavar, Allen Solly, Pepe Jeans, Bata, Metro Shoes, Woodland, Imagine and Turtle. Food and beverage operators include Barbeque Nation, Domino's, Mitra Cafe, Bhojohori Manna and Rang De Basanti Dhaba, market sources said.

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Grade A mall rentals in Kolkata

Grade A mall vacancy in Kolkata was at a low of 1.3% in H1 2026 among seven cities, according to Anarock Research & Advisory. Jessore Road has a dense catchment, limited competition, improving transport links, and derives the best attributes of a tight city-wide mall market. The prevailing ground-floor rental in the micro-market ranges between ₹175 and ₹200 per sq ft per month. As demand for quality retail space rises, rents are likely to remain firm and appreciate by 10-20% over the next 3-5 years.

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