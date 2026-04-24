Kolkata home sales rise 5% in Q1 2026 to 4,043 units, prices jump 3% YoY

Kolkata recorded a 5% year-on-year rise in housing sales to 4,043 units in the first quarter of 2026, outperforming the broader Indian housing market where overall sales across eight leading cities declined 4% during the same period, according to a report by Knight Frank India. Kolkata recorded a 5% year-on-year rise in housing sales to 4,043 units in Q1 2026, outperforming the broader Indian housing market, where sales across eight leading cities declined 4%, according to Knight Frank India. (Picture for representational purposes only) (AI generated image using ChatGPT)

In Q1 2026, new housing launches in Kolkata stood at 3,475 units during the January–March quarter. The city also saw steady price appreciation, with weighted average residential prices increasing 3% year-on-year to ₹5,937 per sq ft, up from ₹5,748 per sq ft in Q1 2025, the report said.

Inventory levels improved further, with unsold housing stock declining 7% to 19,062 units from 20,595 units a year earlier. The quarters-to-sales ratio, a key indicator of inventory absorption, improved to 4.4 quarters in Q1 2026 from 5.0 quarters in the corresponding quarter last year, the report said.



Also Read: Kolkata housing prices up 6%; ₹50 lakh to ₹2 crore homes make up half of sales

Affordable homes dominate demand Homes priced at ₹50 lakh and below remained the largest demand segment, accounting for 37% of total residential sales with 1,514 units sold during the quarter, despite a 5% annual decline.

This was followed closely by the ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore category, which recorded 1,465 unit sales, registering an 8% year-on-year increase and contributing 36% of total transactions.

Higher-value housing segments also gained traction. The ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore category posted a sharp 163% jump in sales to 50 units, while homes priced between ₹10 crore and ₹20 crore recorded 13 unit sales during the quarter.

Kolkata home prices jumps 6% in 2025 Average home prices in Kolkata increased by 6%, driven by limited availability and higher pricing of new launches in 2025, according to data from Knight Frank. Home sales were concentrated in the ₹50 lakh–2 crore range, which accounted for nearly half of all housing transactions in 2025 as buyers continued to prioritise more premium units, the January report noted.

In 2025, South Kolkata maintained its dominant position, capturing 37% of total sales due to strong social infrastructure and improving metro connectivity. Micro-markets such as Sonarpur, Jadavpur and Behala remained preferred for their combination of affordability and accessibility, Knight Frank said.

Rajarhat, meanwhile, accounted for 25% of the city’s overall sales, supported by its proximity to business hubs and an evolving mix of mid- to premium-grade residential offerings. Knight Frank noted that the growth in Rajarhat reflects “the increasing demand for well-planned, strategically connected suburban corridors, the report had said.



Also Read: Kolkata real estate: Housing sales grew 2% YoY to 4,374 units in Q3 2025: Report

Bengaluru leads Indian cities with sharpest jump in global luxury housing rankings in 2025 According to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2026, Indian cities posted strong gains in the Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100), which tracks price performance across 100 global luxury housing markets. Prime residential prices globally rose an average 3.2% year-on-year in 2025, outperforming mainstream housing markets for the second straight year.

Bengaluru emerged as one of the strongest performers globally, jumping 32 places from 40th position in 2024 to 8th in 2025 after luxury home prices rose 9.4% year-on-year, the report said.

Mumbai also moved higher in the rankings, climbing from 21st to 10th place as prime residential prices increased 8.7% amid strong demand for premium and super-prime homes, including record new-build sales above $2 million, it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi improved one spot to 17th position, supported by a 6.9% annual rise in luxury residential prices during 2025.