Capital inflows into real estate surge to $5.1 bn; REITs, developers lead; Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR account for 65% share

Capital inflows into India’s real estate sector rose ~72% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $5.1 billion in the January-March quarter (Q1 2026) this year, as compared to $2.9 billion recorded in Q1 2025. These inflows, the highest in any quarter, were led primarily by developers, followed closely by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR cumulatively accounted for around 65% of the total investment share, a report has said.

Capital inflows into India’s real estate sector rose ~72% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $5.1 billion in the January-March quarter (Q1 2026) this year, as compared to $2.9 billion recorded in Q1 2025, a CBRE report has said. (Photo for representational purposes only).(Unsplash)

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According to the report, the period also witnessed a significant ~53% quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) investment surge from $3.3 billion in Q4 2025, reflecting sustained institutional investor confidence in the fundamentals of the country's real estate sector.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR accounted for around 65% of total investment

The report also noted that Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR accounted for around 65% of total investment. Notably, capital from Singapore and Canada comprised ~72% and ~27%, respectively, of total foreign inflows.Also Read: Real estate developers acquire 3,000+ acres in 2025, unlocking ₹52,500 crore financing opportunity: JLLThe underlying strength of the residential sector was further underscored by the establishment of new investment and development platforms worth approximately $234 million during the quarter, supplementing the primary capital infusions of $5.1 billion, the report said.

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{{^usCountry}} During Q1 2026, investment momentum was led by substantial inflows into built-up office assets and continued activity in land / development site acquisitions, which together accounted for more than 90% of overall equity investment flows. Domestic investors, led primarily by developers, dominated the investment landscape, accounting for ~96% of overall inflows, it said. Significant capital directed towards land acquisitions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Q1 2026, investment momentum was led by substantial inflows into built-up office assets and continued activity in land / development site acquisitions, which together accounted for more than 90% of overall equity investment flows. Domestic investors, led primarily by developers, dominated the investment landscape, accounting for ~96% of overall inflows, it said. Significant capital directed towards land acquisitions {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report also outlined that a significant portion of this capital was directed towards land acquisitions. Over 73% of the funds dedicated to site acquisitions were deployed to mixed-use and residential projects, with the remaining funds committed to office, warehousing, and hospitality developments, the report showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also outlined that a significant portion of this capital was directed towards land acquisitions. Over 73% of the funds dedicated to site acquisitions were deployed to mixed-use and residential projects, with the remaining funds committed to office, warehousing, and hospitality developments, the report showed. {{/usCountry}}

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“This underscores the high confidence of domestic investors and institutional players in the Indian real estate growth story,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.“Despite global macroeconomic headwinds, our resilient economic framework continues to attract deep capital. The multi-fold increase in REIT activity is particularly encouraging, signalling a maturing market that is increasingly shifting towards institutionalised, yield-generating assets. Going forward, we anticipate foreign capital to re-engage strongly, driven by clearer deployment strategies," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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