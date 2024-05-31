 China real estate crisis: Chinese property giant Evergrande fined $576 mn for 'fraud': regulator - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China real estate crisis: Chinese property giant Evergrande fined $576 mn for 'fraud': regulator

AFP |
May 31, 2024 03:08 PM IST

Evergrande was once China's biggest real estate firm but its spiraling debt become emblematic of a prolonged crisis in China's real estate sector

China's deeply indebted property giant Evergrande has been fined $576 million for fraudulent business practices, Beijing's financial regulatory body said on May 31.

China real estate crisis: China's deeply indebted property giant Evergrande has been fined $576 million for fraudulent business practices, Beijing's financial regulatory body said on May 31.(AP)
China real estate crisis: China's deeply indebted property giant Evergrande has been fined $576 million for fraudulent business practices, Beijing's financial regulatory body said on May 31.(AP)

"Between 2019 and 2020, Evergrande Real Estate falsely increased its revenue and profit by prematurely recognising revenue, resulting in the fraudulent issuance of bonds publicly offered on the exchange market," the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement issued on May 31.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: China property crisis: Chinese mega cities loosen homebuying rules as aid spreads

It added that the firm had "failed to disclose regular reports as scheduled, failed to disclose major litigation and arbitration as required and failed to disclose failure to settle debts due as required."

The CSRC said it had also imposed a maximum fine of $6.5 million on Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, also known as Hui Ka Yan, banning him from the securities market for life.

Also Read: China unveils 'historic' steps to stabilise crisis-hit real estate sector

Evergrande was once China's biggest real estate firm, a powerhouse in a sector that helped propel the country's rapid economic growth during recent decades.

But its spiraling debt become emblematic of a prolonged crisis in China's real estate sector.

Struggling to repay creditors for years, it defaulted in 2021.

Also Read: Can Indian real estate market face a crisis like China's Evergrande?

 

 

 

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Real Estate / China real estate crisis: Chinese property giant Evergrande fined $576 mn for 'fraud': regulator
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On