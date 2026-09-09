County Group enters Gurugram with 4,500-crore ultra-luxury project

County Group has entered Gurugram’s premium housing market with a ₹4,500-crore ultra-luxury residential project in Sector 88A, after securing RERA approval for the development. Construction has already begun in July this year, marking the NCR-based developer’s first residential project in Gurugram and adding another high-ticket development to the growing luxury housing pipeline along the Dwarka Expressway.

County Group has entered Gurugram’s premium housing market with a ₹4,500-crore ultra-luxury residential project in Sector 88A, after securing RERA approval for the development. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo)

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Spread across approximately 24 acres, the project will comprise 844 residences across nine towers, including three Gold Segment towers, with 3-BHK and 4-BHK configurations. The development is planned across four phases and will focus on large-format homes, expansive landscaping, wellness and community-oriented amenities.

The project is located in New Gurugram, with connectivity to Delhi and key commercial and employment hubs through the Dwarka Expressway and NH-48. The developer said the project has been designed around a pedestrian-first approach, with vehicular movement largely restricted to the periphery to create a quieter and greener internal environment.

“The luxury housing market is evolving towards projects that offer not just larger homes, but a more sophisticated way of living. With this project, we have brought together thoughtful planning, expansive landscapes, biophilic design and a strong focus on community. Our aim is to create a residential address where luxury is expressed through space, nature, wellness and everyday experiences, while delivering the quality and long-term value that define the County Group,” said Amit Modi, director, County Group.

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Landscape forms a central part of the project, with gardens, shaded pathways, nature trails, wellness decks and social lawns integrated into the layout. Other planned features include a floating café, hammock garden, sculpture court, pet park, children’s play areas and a dedicated senior citizen zone.

The project will also feature Club Elixir, a G+2-floor clubhouse with a grand lobby, gym, spa, meditation zones, restaurants, café, banquet halls, courtyards, lounges and indoor activity areas. Its sports facilities will include two tennis courts, a multi-purpose court, volleyball court, cricket pitches, golf putting area, pickleball and padel courts.

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Water features, including reflective courts, cascade pools, a water percussion plaza and children’s splash zones, will form part of the central landscape. A water rivulet running through the development will create a riverside walking experience.

The residences will feature large-format layouts and wrap-around decks, with provisions for trees within the decks.

The first phase, Centre Court, spread across 6.119 acres and comprising four towers, has already been completed and delivered. The remaining licensed land will be developed through three subsequent phases. Construction across the project is scheduled from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2032.

The project marks County Group’s expansion into Gurugram as the Dwarka Expressway corridor continues to attract premium housing developers and buyers, supported by improving connectivity and large-scale infrastructure development.

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