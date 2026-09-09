County Group enters Gurugram with 4,500-crore ultra-luxury project

County Group has entered Gurugram’s premium housing market with a ₹4,500-crore ultra-luxury residential project in Sector 88A, after securing RERA approval for the development. Construction has already begun in July this year, marking the NCR-based developer’s first residential project in Gurugram and adding another high-ticket development to the growing luxury housing pipeline along the Dwarka Expressway.
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Spread across approximately 24 acres, the project will comprise 844 residences across nine towers, including three Gold Segment towers, with 3-BHK and 4-BHK configurations. The development is planned across four phases and will focus on large-format homes, expansive landscaping, wellness and community-oriented amenities.
The project is located in New Gurugram, with connectivity to Delhi and key commercial and employment hubs through the Dwarka Expressway and NH-48. The developer said the project has been designed around a pedestrian-first approach, with vehicular movement largely restricted to the periphery to create a quieter and greener internal environment.
“The luxury housing market is evolving towards projects that offer not just larger homes, but a more sophisticated way of living. With this project, we have brought together thoughtful planning, expansive landscapes, biophilic design and a strong focus on community. Our aim is to create a residential address where luxury is expressed through space, nature, wellness and everyday experiences, while delivering the quality and long-term value that define the County Group,” said Amit Modi, director, County Group.
Landscape forms a central part of the project, with gardens, shaded pathways, nature trails, wellness decks and social lawns integrated into the layout. Other planned features include a floating café, hammock garden, sculpture court, pet park, children’s play areas and a dedicated senior citizen zone.
The project will also feature Club Elixir, a G+2-floor clubhouse with a grand lobby, gym, spa, meditation zones, restaurants, café, banquet halls, courtyards, lounges and indoor activity areas. Its sports facilities will include two tennis courts, a multi-purpose court, volleyball court, cricket pitches, golf putting area, pickleball and padel courts.
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Water features, including reflective courts, cascade pools, a water percussion plaza and children’s splash zones, will form part of the central landscape. A water rivulet running through the development will create a riverside walking experience.
The residences will feature large-format layouts and wrap-around decks, with provisions for trees within the decks.
The first phase, Centre Court, spread across 6.119 acres and comprising four towers, has already been completed and delivered. The remaining licensed land will be developed through three subsequent phases. Construction across the project is scheduled from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2032.
The project marks County Group’s expansion into Gurugram as the Dwarka Expressway corridor continues to attract premium housing developers and buyers, supported by improving connectivity and large-scale infrastructure development.
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest.
Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents.
Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure.
Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing.
Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity.
Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations.
Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling.
A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.