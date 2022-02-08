DDA extends deadline for housing plan till March 10

After finding few takers for its housing scheme launched in December last year, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended it till March 10, an official of the land-owning agency said on Monday

The DDA has received just 16,000 applications for 18,335 flats that were put on sale, the official said, adding that the scheme was launched to dispose of flats returned by allottees under past housing schemes.

The last date to apply for the scheme was February 7. “On public demand and circumstances arising out of the third wave of Covid-19, the DDA has decided to extend the closing date for applying under DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 till March 10. This will facilitate interested persons to apply for the scheme,” said a senior DDA official, asking not to be named

The land-owning agency has been struggling to clear its inventory of flats, especially in Narela, for the past few years. Last year, the DDA approved a proposal to put on sale all returned flats and offer them at old rates in an attempt to dispose of these flats. While a majority of the flats in the scheme, nearly 11,500, are for the low income group (LIG), there are 205 flats in the high income group (HIG) in Vasant Kunj and Jasola.

DDA officials said a majority of the unsold flats are in Narela, one of the three urban extensions planned by the agency. Since 2014, a total of 56,932 flats have been put on sale by the DDA of which 15,500 have been returned. “About 79% of the surrendered (returned) flats are located in the newly developed Narela sub-city,” the Union housing and urban affairs ministry informed the Parliament during the winter session last year, in a written response to a query.

The DDA has been trying to upgrade the infrastructure, especially transport facilities, in Narela. In its brochure, DDA listed facilities such as hospitals, sports complexes, Metro connectivity etc and assured buyers that these will come up in the next few years but they are yet to materialise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON