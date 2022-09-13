DDA offers 8,500 flats in Narela on first come first serve basis. Check application process, fees

The Delhi Development Authority has launched a running housing scheme for home seekers to book around 8,500 flats in the capital's Narela area. The scheme launched on Monday (September 12) is on a first-come-first serve basis."Starting today, #DDA is adding to the steps taken for Narela sub city by launching 8500 flats. This is an opportunity to grab your dream home on a first come first serve basis for the EWS and LIG categories. Pay online and reserve your flat instantly," the DDA informed on Twitter.The DDA in its circular has laid down the details of the flats and the application procedures to ensure the home seekers don't have to face any troubles.

How many flats on offer?

There are a total of 8,530 DDA flats offered in Narela area under the online scheme. Out of this, 5,850 one-bedroom flats for lower income group (LIG) are in Narela G-7 locality while 2,880 flats for economically weaker section category are in Sector A1-A4 as well as Pockets 1A, 1B and 1C. The built-up area of the LIG flats is 49.90 square metres (537.12 sq feet) while that of EWS flats is 46.71-54.08 square metres (502.78-582.11 sq feet).According to the DDA circular, the cost of LIG flats is ₹22.80 lakh while that of EWS flats stands at ₹10.75 lakh- ₹12.42 lakh. The civic body said 1,281 flats will be available in the first phase till sale. More flats will be added as per decision by the competent authority.

How to apply

The interested buyers can check all details of the flats online by clicking on this link. The applicant needs to deposit ₹10,000 for EWS category flats and ₹15,000 for LIG category flats.

The application fee paid will be adjusted against the cost of the flat will be non-refundable in case of surrender or cancellation, the DDA circular said.

The applicants may apply online and have a choice to book a specific flat on ‘First Come First Serve’ basis. On selecting a specific flat online, the applicant will be given reasonable time (30 minutes) to deposit the application money online. During this time, the flat will not be available for selection by other applicants. Once the money is paid, the flat is considered reserved for that applicant.Allotment of flats

The demand-cum-allotment letter will be issued by the Delhi Development Authority through online mode only and it will be available on the online portal.The allotted needs to deposit the amount within 90 days to avoid interest. After payment of the demanded amount and the submission of necessary documents, the possession letter will be issued through online mode only.

The DDA in its circular said earlier there were two criteria for the allotment of EWS flats. One, the individual annual income of the applicant needed to be less than ₹3 lakh. Second, the annual family income needed to be less than ₹10 lakh.The civic body has now relaxed the criteria of having individual income less than ₹3 lakh and all persons having annual income less than ₹10 lakh are eligible to apply for the flats.

