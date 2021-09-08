Despite lucrative offers, here’s why people surrender DDA flats

Around 50% of allottees who got flats in the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) housing scheme have reportedly surrendered them, pushing for the agency to hold a fresh draw of lots last week.

According to a report, as many as 175 of 215 high-income group (HIG) flats in Jasola and 295 of 352 middle-income group (MIG) units in Dwarka Sector 19 were surrendered. A total of 689 flats were put for sale again last week but most continue to remain unsold, with only 79 waitlisted applicants allocated units, news agency PTI reported.

The DDA held a draw of a total of 1,354 flats on March 10 this year, with most of them being in the HIG and MIG category. The housing scheme was announced in January, and at the time of the draw, officials said that it was getting good response despite the loss that the real estate industry suffered owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The response has been very good. We have received 22,750 applications for 1,354 flats. The draw of lots will be live streamed. We have moved the entire process online due to the pandemic so that people don’t have to make frequent trips to our offices to get the work done,” an official had told the Hindustan Times.

The flats are located in Vasant Kunj, Rohini, Jasola and Dwarka. The DDA said that the HIG flats are spacious and well-connected to the rest of the city via Delhi Metro network and other public transportation. Furthermore, each flat comes with two parking lots.

Here’s why people surrender flats:

1. DDA commissioner (housing) VS Yadav told a national daily recently that it takes time for allottees to deposit the money. Although Yadav added that the agency is ready to lend more time, it might be a reason behind the surrender.

2. In the same report, it’s mentioned that private builders who offer the same kinds of flats at much cheaper rates, are being preferred by buyers.

3. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the loss of jobs among several people and it may also be another reason. People may have failed to make deposits, especially given the HIG flats cost between ₹69.92 lakh and ₹2.14 crore and the MIG flats cost between ₹40.64 crore and ₹1.24 crore.

4. People can also surrender flats if they do not get a preferred floor, get access to civic facilities, and find the accessibility from the main-city inadequate.

5. Transportation and safety issues in the area where the flats are being offered could also be some other reasons, according to a report in Livemint.