Dharavi redevelopment: Maharashtra govt authorities appeals residents to vacate Matunga railway land before the monsoon

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) Authority has urged slum dwellers on railway land in Mumbai’s Matunga to vacate their homes ahead of the monsoon to facilitate redevelopment and rehabilitation work. A public notice has been issued in this regard..

Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) Authority has appealed to slum dwellers on railway land in Mumbai's Matunga to vacate their homes for redevelopment and rehabilitation before the monsoon. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Gemini Generated Photo )

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According to the public notice, the appeal is specifically directed at residents of Ganesh Nagar-Meghwadi, SVP Nagar, Azad Nagar A and B, Azad Nagar C, and Kamala Raman Nagar, the areas that need to be vacated to build key-to-key rehab facilities for lakhs of people at Dharavi.

The officials said that the DRP authorities have urged residents to start vacating their tenements before the onset of the monsoon or the beginning of the new academic year. Officials said timely cooperation will allow rehabilitation construction to begin without delays and help avoid inconvenience to people living in the surrounding areas. “Early vacating will enable multiple construction fronts to open up and ensure faster delivery of rehabilitation homes,” a DRP official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the above railway land was brought under the Dharavi Notified Area (DNA) on the assumption that it would be available as vacant land for rehabilitation construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the above railway land was brought under the Dharavi Notified Area (DNA) on the assumption that it would be available as vacant land for rehabilitation construction. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Since the railway land also has slum dwellers, there is no alternative but to ask such residents to vacate so that construction can start. The focus is on ensuring a smooth and supported transition while fast-tracking the construction of modern rehabilitation homes,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Since the railway land also has slum dwellers, there is no alternative but to ask such residents to vacate so that construction can start. The focus is on ensuring a smooth and supported transition while fast-tracking the construction of modern rehabilitation homes,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to officials, to support the transition, residents have been offered the option of moving into transit accommodation or rental housing. A one-time shifting allowance of ₹5,000 will be provided. Those opting for rental housing will receive rent support with a 5% annual increase until they are allotted their permanent homes, subject to eligibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, to support the transition, residents have been offered the option of moving into transit accommodation or rental housing. A one-time shifting allowance of ₹5,000 will be provided. Those opting for rental housing will receive rent support with a 5% annual increase until they are allotted their permanent homes, subject to eligibility. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Maharashtra government approves slum cluster redevelopment scheme for Mumbai

Eligibility criteria for the Dharavi redevelopment project

According to officials, about 1.25-1.5 lakh new homes will be constructed to rehabilitate about 10 lakh residents of Dharavi.

As per Maharashtra’s Slum Rehabilitation Act, each eligible resident of Dharavi will receive one rehabilitation unit, regardless of the number of tenements they own. These units will be 350 sq. ft., an upgrade from the 300 sq. ft. units provided in other slum redevelopment projects.

Residents deemed ineligible for rehabilitation within Dharavi will be relocated to rental housing complexes outside the area under a hire-purchase arrangement.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026: More than 16,400 applications submitted for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai

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To rehabilitate ineligible residents of Dharavi, the state has identified and allocated about 540 acres of land parcels within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These include land at Kurla, salt pan lands at Kanjur, Bhandup and Mulund, and portions at the Deonar dumping ground, to facilitate large-scale rehabilitation.

Hindustan Times Real Estate reported in February 2026 that the Maharashtra government had handed over possession of a 118-acre parcel of land at Mukteshwar in the Malad-Malvani area of Mumbai to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), as part of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

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According to the plan, the site at Malad will be used to house Dharavi residents who are not eligible for in-situ rehabilitation within Dharavi. The ownership of the Malad land will remain with the SRA, while the Adani Group's special-purpose vehicle (SPV), NMDPL, will hold the development rights.

The total value of the 118-acre land is estimated at around ₹540 crore. NMDPL has paid ₹135 crore as a premium towards development rights on the 118-acre land parcel.“Of the 140 acres earmarked at Mukteshwar, 118 acres have now been handed over, while 22 acres remain under litigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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