DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bond, say traders

Published on Aug 10, 2022 10:53 PM IST
The real-estate company will pay a coupon of 7.80% on this issue and has invited commitment bids from bankers and investors for the same.
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

India's DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($62.86 million) through sale of bonds maturing in two years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The real-estate company will pay a coupon of 7.80% on this issue and has invited commitment bids from bankers and investors for the same on Thursday, they said.

The notes are rated 'AA' by CRISIL and the issue has a call option at end of one year and nine months.

The issue will close for subscription on Friday and will mature on Aug. 12, 2024.

