DLF Q1 profit up 4% at ₹794 cr; revenue declines 46%, pre-sales plunge 94%

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a marginal 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹793.90 crore for the quarter ended June as the company recorded a huge fall in its total income.

Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a marginal 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹793.90 crore. (Representational Image) (File Photo )

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The company's net profit was ₹762.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to ₹1,605.56 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 fiscal from ₹2,980.88 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit of DLF, the country's largest real estate developer in terms of market capitalisation, rose marginally on the back of an increase in share of profit from associate and joint venture companies to ₹485.83 crore in the June quarter from ₹380.55 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read: Mumbai is 'serious business' for DLF; luxury, ultra-luxury expansion on the cards, says Akaash Ohri

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{{^usCountry}} On the operational front, DLF reported sales bookings at ₹657 crore for April-June, a sharp decline from ₹11,425 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the operational front, DLF reported sales bookings at ₹657 crore for April-June, a sharp decline from ₹11,425 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. {{/usCountry}}

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The company attributed the fall in sales bookings or pre-sales to deferred launches of its housing projects.

"We remain well positioned to bring our upcoming products to the market and expect the requisite approvals to be received soon for the planned launches. With sustained customer demand, strong brand positioning, deep market presence and a defined launch pipeline, we remain confident of achieving our stated medium-term growth goals," DLF said.

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Net cash position improved further to ₹15,200 crore at the end of the June quarter.

Regarding the commercial real estate business, DLF said its rental portfolio, spanning about 50 million sq ft, continues to demonstrate robust operating strength with industry-leading occupancy of 95 per cent.

"We remain steadfast towards driving steady and sustainable long-term growth in our annuity business by measured capital deployment to build out high quality destinations," the company said.

During the current fiscal, three new retail destinations aggregating 1.5 million sq ft of gross leasable area are expected to drive significant growth in retail business.

"With a significant land bank, a robust launch pipeline across development and rental businesses, a strengthened balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation, DLF is well positioned to capitalise on the structural upcycle in the sector," the company said, adding it remains focused on delivering sustained, profitable growth and long-term value for all stakeholders.

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DLF has developed over 185 real estate projects and an area more than 352 million square feet.

The Group has 275 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segment.

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DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the Development Business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).