DLF records 1,985 crore sales from 172 units at The Aureva senior living project in Gurugram

Real estate major DLF on October 4 said it achieved sales of ₹1,985 crore by selling 172 units for its senior living project, The Aureva, in Gurugram. The company said the project is a thoughtfully curated luxury residential community in Sector 63, Gurugram in the retirement segment.

Real estate major DLF on October 4 said it achieved sales of ₹1,985 crore by selling 172 units for its senior living project, The Aureva, in Gurugram, (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo )

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The project is spread across approximately 1.6870 hectares (4.17 acres), comprising 172 luxury residences with a total carpet area of over 37,540 square meter (over 4 lakh square feet) with a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh square feet was fully sold, according to the company statement.

HT real estate was first to report that DLF is planning to foray into the senior living segment in January 2026.

"Designed as an exclusive enclave, the development caters to discerning homeowners seeking a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle supported by world-class amenities, wellness offerings, hospitality-inspired services, integrated healthcare access, and opportunities for meaningful social connection," the company said in its statement.

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{{^usCountry}} "The Aureva represents DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India. As expectations evolve beyond traditional markers of luxury, residents increasingly seek homes that enhance everyday life through thoughtful design, holistic wellbeing, seamless convenience, and a strong sense of community. Conceived around this understanding," said Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Aureva represents DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India. As expectations evolve beyond traditional markers of luxury, residents increasingly seek homes that enhance everyday life through thoughtful design, holistic wellbeing, seamless convenience, and a strong sense of community. Conceived around this understanding," said Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Aureva brings together wellness, hospitality, healthcare, and luxury living within a carefully curated residential ecosystem. Every element of the development has been designed to create an elegant, future-ready environment that empowers residents to embrace their next chapter with confidence, dignity, and purpose," Ohri said.

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Also Read: DLF aims to create a 'meaningful' offering for seniors in Gurugram, says Aakash Ohri, MD

According to the company statement, the project has been conceived as an standalone tower rising G+45 floors.

Also Read: Senior housing supply to rise from 25,000 to 1 lakh units by 2030; new launches in Tier II/III cities and temple towns

"The Aureva offers spacious 4 BHK residences with dedicated staff dormitories, expansive private decks, premium finishes, and universally accessible design elements that enhance comfort, safety, and ease of living. Each residence is complemented by three dedicated parking spaces and access to a comprehensive suite of wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities," the company statement said.

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