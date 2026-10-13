Ekta Kapoor says ‘real estate is the big brother of any business’; shares father Jeetendra’s mantra: ‘Save money, buy land and build wealth’

Television producer Ekta Kapoor has credited her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, with helping the family build wealth through financial discipline, investments in land and diversification into businesses. She also said he invested in data centres before they became widely popular. Kapoor described real estate as a reliable investment, calling it ‘the big brother of any business that stands by you.’

Ekta Kapoor has credited her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, with helping the family build wealth through financial discipline, investments in land and diversification into businesses. (HT Files)

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According to Kapoor, buying a home offers financial security because it is an asset people can use and enjoy. “Buying a home is your only security because that’s the money you can actually enjoy,” she said.

In a recent episode of The Ranveer Show (TRS) podcast, released on October 10, Ekta told host Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, that her father and brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, had done better than her in the property business. She highlighted their emphasis on financial discipline, sound business economics and affordable housing.

Ekta said her father had performed well in construction and invested in data centres before they became widely popular. She also spoke about the family’s affordable housing projects, adding that she was excited about an upcoming project at a location where she was shooting.

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{{^usCountry}} “I believe it's one of the most interesting businesses because my dad is into construction and he's done very well for himself. He built data centers before anyone else…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I believe it's one of the most interesting businesses because my dad is into construction and he's done very well for himself. He built data centers before anyone else…” {{/usCountry}}

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Kapoor said real estate offers financial security because it is an asset people can use and enjoy.

“More or less, almost everyone who has created wealth that I know of in India eventually moves into some kind of real estate. Even for normal people, buying a home is your only security because that’s the money you can actually enjoy,” she said.

Comparing property with gold jewellery, Kapoor said both serve a dual purpose as usable assets and investments. “You wear the gold, you own the gold. With a house, you stay in the house. So it’s usable and, at the same time, it appreciates,” the promoter and joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms said.

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According to Kapoor, real estate is the safest investment even today. “Real estate is the only thing; it's like the big brother of any business. Your big brother is standing by your side.”

Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor have ‘done better than I have’

Describing real estate as one of the most interesting businesses, Ekta said her father had done well in construction and invested in data centres before they became widely popular.

“They have done better than I have done. But very few people know that my father and my brother are doing far better than I have done,” she said, while discussing the family's business interests outside the entertainment industry. She praised their approach to managing finances and running their real estate ventures, noting they kept their numbers in check, maintained sound economics and focused on affordable housing.

Ekta Kapoor on her father's investment philosophy

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Explaining Jeetendra's approach to building wealth, Ekta said her father came from a middle-class background and believed in saving money before investing it to generate further wealth. She described a strategy that involved saving first, investing in land and subsequently exploring other businesses.

“When you have that, you have to know to save. Then with that save, you learn to invest… then invest in land, then invest in things, then understand businesses,” Kapoor said.

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Jeetendra's real estate investment playbook: From a ₹ 4.25-lakh Pali Hill bungalow to an ₹ 855-crore commercial deal

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Veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor has long been known as one of Bollywood's most astute real estate investors, quietly building a property portfolio that has appreciated enormously over the decades. The actor was in the spotlight after revealing in July 2026 that the bungalow he bought in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill decades ago for just ₹4.25 lakh is now estimated by media reports at around ₹450 crore.

Jeetendra recalled buying the Pali Hill bungalow in the 1980s, a milestone that came after spending much of his early life in a modest 20x10-foot room in a Mumbai chawl.

Recalling the purchase, the actor said in July, "Bharat Bhushan was a huge star in those days who had done films like Baiju Bawra. He came to me with the offer to buy his Pali Hill bungalow. When I spoke to my father, he said, 'Let's also buy a bungalow.'" Until then, we had lived a very lower-middle-class life. Eight of us lived together in a 20x10 room in a chawl. I finally bought the bungalow for ₹4.25 lakh. What was even more shocking was that it came with a 3,450 sq ft plot at the same price."

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"You won't believe it, but when it was demolished, I received ₹11.5 lakh just for the Burma teak used in its construction. I had bought the entire bungalow for ₹4.25 lakh and earned ₹11.5 lakh from the wood alone," he said.

Jeetendra Kapoor and his family have been among the most active Bollywood personalities in Mumbai's high-value real estate market over the past two years, executing transactions worth more than ₹1,400 crore.

In May 2025, the veteran actor and his family sold a 2.39-acre land parcel in Andheri to NTT Global Data Centres for ₹855 crore through two family-owned firms: Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited.

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Also Read: ₹4.25 lakh after Bharat Bhushan's financial woes; land now worth ₹450cr">Jeetendra recalls buying Pali Hill bungalow for ₹4.25 lakh after Bharat Bhushan's financial woes; land now worth ₹450cr

In June 2025, Jeetendra Kapoor and his daughter, Ekta Kapoor, founder of Balaji Telefilms, sold a 2,149 sq ft apartment in Omkar 1973, Worli, for ₹12.25 crore. The apartment was sold at ₹57,003 per sq ft (carpet area) and included two car parking spaces.

More recently, in January 2026, Jeetendra Kapoor and his son Tusshar Kapoor sold a commercial property in Chandivali, Mumbai, to NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan's NTT Group, for ₹559 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

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