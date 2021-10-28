Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Real Estate / Eldeco raises 275-cr debt from Tata Capital Housing Finance for its projects
real estate

Eldeco raises 275-cr debt from Tata Capital Housing Finance for its projects

Eldeco has raised the fund for its two ongoing residential projects in the national capital region of Noida and Gurugram.
Building projects in Gautam Budh Nagar soon.(Sunil Ghosh/HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 03:59 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharmita Kar, New Delhi

Realty firm Eldeco Group on Thursday said it has raised 275 crore debt from Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL) to fund its ongoing housing projects.

The Delhi-based Eldeco group will utilise the fund on its two residential mid- income projects in the national capital region, according to a statement.

The company has already launched both the projects and are currently under construction.

The first project is a 2.1 million square feet project in Noida and the second one is a 1.2 million square feet project in Sohna, Gurugram.

"Eldeco Group has currently invested 175 crore in both the projects," the statement said.

The two projects together have an estimated revenue potential of 1,650 crore over the next four years.

The capital raised will enable Eldeco to fast-track the construction of the two projects and also pave the way for an exit to its existing investors, the statement said.

Pankaj Bajaj, MD of Eldeco Group, said “Apart from tier two towns of North India, the NCR is a major growth area for us. After the pandemic the demand in housing has recovered and we are seeing good sales across our portfolio. Our focus is to expand our projects across North India and provide quality housing to the mid-income segment.”

RELATED STORIES

Anil Kaul, Managing Director, Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited said, “This partnership gives us a great opportunity to serve our customers in NCR markets."

TCHFL, which is a subsidiary of Tata Capital, offers customised mortgage solutions for both retail customers and developers across the country.

Established in 1985, Eldeco Group has delivered 175 projects with approximately 30 million square feet of real estate development.

Besides these, the Group has 30 projects with 35 million square feet in various stages of execution.

The group mainly has a presence in Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, Gurugram, Panipat, Sonepat, Ludhiana, Bareilly, Panchkula, and Jalandhar among other cities.

