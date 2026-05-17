Ganesh Housing launches 65 acres IT SEZ Park project in Ahmedabad near GIFT City

Ahmedabad-based, listed developer Ganesh Housing Limited launched Million Minds Tech City (MMTC), an IT SEZ Park spread across 65 acres in Ahmedabad near GIFT City. The company said the development is expected to catalyse over 70,000 high-skilled jobs while strengthening Ahmedabad’s emergence as a leading destination for GCCs, technology enterprises, innovation-led businesses and knowledge economy sectors. Ganesh Housing Limited launched Million Minds Tech City (MMTC), an IT SEZ Park spread across 65 acres in Ahmedabad near GIFT City. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to the company, the SEZ IT Park is Gujarat’s first IGBC Platinum-rated SEZ IT Park and Ahmedabad’s first integrated Tech City, and is conceived as a future-ready economic ecosystem,

The company said the park is located at Vaishnodevi Circle within the high-growth Ahmedabad-GIFT City–Gandhinagar corridor.

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"Million Minds Tech City is envisioned as a large-scale 'city within a city' spread across nearly 65 acres, with an overall planned development potential of approximately 18 million sq. ft. The integrated ecosystem will comprise nearly 10 million sq. ft. of Grade A commercial and technology office spaces, close to six million sq. ft. of premium residential developments, and close to two million sq. ft. dedicated to retail, hospitality, social and lifestyle infrastructure," the company said in a statement.

The project is being developed by Ganesh Housing Limited in collaboration with real estate developer and operator Tishman Speyer as project management partner, and RSP Architects as the design partner.

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Project to be developed in phases According to the company, the project will be developed in phases. Phase one of the development, comprising approximately 1.3 million sq. ft., has already witnessed strong leasing momentum, with nearly 8 lakh sq. ft. leased to leading global and domestic enterprises.

"The development has attracted a diverse mix of technology, consulting, biotechnology and workspace companies, including IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, Searce (Singapore-based global technology and cloud consulting firm), Valtech (Germany-origin global digital transformation company) , Withum (USA-based international accounting, tax and advisory firm) , Kashiv BioSciences (Global biotechnology and pharmaceutical-focused enterprise), DevX (Premium Managed office and co-working spaces provider), and APSER Life Science (International life sciences and healthcare-focused enterprise), signalling growing enterprise confidence in Ahmedabad as an emerging commercial, technology and innovation hub," the company statement said.

“Gujarat has already established itself as one of India’s strongest industrial growth engines, and now the state is moving decisively towards becoming a global hub for technology, innovation and high-skilled services. Projects like Million Minds Tech City will not only create world-class infrastructure and employment opportunities but will also position Ahmedabad alongside the country’s leading technology destinations," said Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, while speaking at the launch event.

"Equally important is the launch of GREMI City Campus, which reflects the need to build strong industry-linked talent and knowledge ecosystems that can support Gujarat’s next phase of growth in technology, real estate, infrastructure and innovation-led sectors," Shah said.

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"Million Minds Tech City is fundamentally an economic growth and employment generation story for Gujarat. We are building an ecosystem that will directly and indirectly generate over 70,000 jobs, enable reverse migration of Gujarat’s talent pool, and strengthen Ahmedabad’s position as a serious destination for global corporations and GCCs," said Shekhar Patel, MD and CEO Ganesh Housing Ltd.

"The project’s strategic location brings together a powerful convergence of infrastructure, policy support, connectivity, and skilled talent, creating an ecosystem capable of competing with any established metro market in India. Million Minds Tech City is envisioned as the commercial anchor that integrates these strengths into a future-ready destination for global enterprises and next-generation industries," Patel said.

Project details According to the company, Million Minds Tech City has been designed as an integrated 'city within a city', combining Grade A office buildings, plug-and-play workspaces, processing and non-processing zones, luxury residences, co-living spaces, hospitality developments, retail avenues, and future-ready urban infrastructure. The project also incorporates employee-focused amenities including cafés, sports facilities, a large gymnasium, recreational spaces, creche facilities, and a food court designed to accommodate nearly 450 employees.

The entire campus has been developed with a sustainability-led approach and has received IGBC Platinum certification the highest level of green building recognition in India integrating smart building systems, AI-enabled operational efficiencies, and digital-first workplace infrastructure designed to support future-ready business operations, the company said.