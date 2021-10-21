GNIDA finds over ‘missing’ 100 industrial plots using OneMap

Over 100 industrial plots which had gone “missing” from official maps for allotment in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida have been found and are expected to fetch around ₹1,500 crore to the government, thanks to technology.

These plots are believed to have been part of previous land allotment schemes but remained unallotted and were not included in subsequent schemes either, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said.

"The plots -- 108 in total -- have been found with the help of OneMap, a detailed geographic information system (GIS) map, which is still in trial version,” the GNIDA said in a statement.

“These plots are valued at around ₹400 crore but expected to fetch ₹1,500 crore (through allotment) and may also generate an estimated 4,000 employment opportunities in the region,” the GNIDA, which functions under the Industrial Development Ministry, said.

Senior IAS officer and GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, who is monitoring the OneMap project, said the plots are located in Sector Ecotech 6 and 11 of Greater Noida.

He has also directed officials to scrutinise more plots in categories like industrial, institutional and residential which could be missing.

The officer said the work on OneMap -- developed by GNIDA and National Informatics Centre (NIC) officials -- had started one and half years ago and it got completed during the COVID-19 pandemic only.

"It has been linked to GNIDA's website www.greaternoidaauthority.in. By clicking on it, all the information will come in front of the user. For example, clicking on the 'Citizen' column will reveal where the bus stops and police stations, post offices, public toilets are located in Greater Noida,” Bhooshan said.

“Finding other locations in Greater Noida such as Pari Chowk, Jaypee Greens, India Expo Mart, City Park, etc are also easy. One can also see the details of each plot located in the sector and its allottee from the One Map,” he said.

One can also see how many plots are vacant for residential, industry, institutional, commercial, IT, etc., and get a plot by applying through the scheme according to their need, he added.

According to officials, OneMap works on single-point data collection and has consolidated the data of all the departments in one place.

The layout is taken out from the planning cell of the authority and is projected on the data received from the drone, they said.

“One Map, layout and collates data from MIS (Management Information System), puts unmatched plots in the list of vacant plots, making it easier for the authority to know about vacant plots ,” an official said.

“The CEO or other senior officers can see it whenever they want. The authority has stored images and data of the city through satellite as well as drones,” the official added.

