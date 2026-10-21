GRAP Stage 1 restrictions invoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI enters ‘poor’ category; real estate sector seeks targeted curbs

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on October 21 after the capital’s air quality slipped into the ‘poor’ category. In response, real estate developers called for targeted curbs on pollution-intensive construction activities rather than a blanket ban on construction. GRAP 1 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR: Real estate developers called for targeted curbs on pollution-intensive construction activities rather than a blanket ban on construction. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated photo)

The sector also stressed that restrictions limited to private construction projects in Delhi may not yield the desired results unless similar measures are implemented uniformly across the National Capital Region (NCR). A coordinated approach, backed by strict enforcement across all sources of pollution, is essential for sustained improvement in air quality, they said.

“The deterioration in air quality across Delhi-NCR is a serious concern, and all stakeholders must work together to address the issue. Construction activities should follow prescribed dust-control measures, including water sprinkling, covering construction materials and proper management of debris. However, restrictions should be targeted at activities that contribute significantly to pollution rather than imposing a blanket approach across all construction work,” said Parveen Jain, president, NAREDCO.

“Any restrictions must also take into account project timelines and the resulting impact on project completion, along with the livelihoods of daily-wage workers, developers and homebuyers. Moreover, restrictions limited to private construction projects in Delhi alone may not deliver the desired results unless similar measures are implemented uniformly across the NCR. A coordinated approach, backed by strict enforcement across all pollution sources, is essential for sustained improvement in air quality,” he said.

GRAP 1 restrictions imposed The CAQM’s decision followed a review by its GRAP Sub-Committee, which noted a sharp deterioration in Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI). The AQI rose from 179, in the ‘moderate’ category, on October 20 to 244 at 2 pm on October 21, entering the ‘poor’ category. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicated that air quality was likely to remain poor over the coming days, according to the order.

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The sub-committee directed the implementation of all measures under Stage 1 of the existing GRAP across the entire NCR with immediate effect.

What GRAP Stage 1 means for construction Under Stage 1, authorities are required to enforce dust-mitigation measures at construction and demolition (C&D) sites. Construction materials and waste must be stored properly, and they must be transported in covered vehicles.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was quoted by agencies as saying that the government had introduced preventive measures to tackle winter pollution, including restrictions on polluting vehicles, staggered office timings and work-from-home arrangements.

Sirsa said Delhi had invoked Stage 1 of GRAP later this year than in previous years, adding that nearly 30 agencies were working together under the government’s 11-point air pollution mitigation plan. Long-term measures include end-to-end carpeting of roads to curb dust, promoting electric vehicles and phasing out polluting fuel-based industries across Delhi-NCR, he said.

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The government also plans to prohibit dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities from November 1 to January 31. A complete ban on construction and demolition activities is scheduled from December 10 to January 20.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures implemented in stages to prevent further deterioration in air quality across Delhi-NCR once pollution levels cross specified thresholds.