New Delhi, Delhi implemented Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan later this year than in previous years, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday, adding that the government was prepared with preventive measures, including restrictions on polluting vehicles, staggered office timings and work-from-home arrangements, to combat winter air pollution. GRAP Stage 1 invoked later this year thanks to govt’s preventive measures: Sirsa

Sirsa said the city had gone longer than usual without GR restrictions this year, attributing the improvement to the Rekha Gupta-led government's sustained efforts and public participation.

The minister's remarks came as the Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday imposed Stage I of GR across Delhi-NCR after the capital's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category.

Sirsa said the government was adopting both short- and long-term measures under its 11-point air pollution mitigation plan, involving nearly 30 agencies working together to tackle pollution.

The long-term measures include eliminating road dust through end-to-end road carpeting, promoting electric vehicles and phasing out polluting fuel-based industries in Delhi-NCR, Sirsa said.

As part of the winter pollution-control measures, the government will enforce the "No PUCC, No Fuel" rule from November 1, denying fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate. Enforcement against end-of-life vehicles will also be strengthened.

From November 1 to January 31, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet the BS-VI emission standards will be barred from entering the city, with exemptions for CNG and electric vehicles.

To reduce vehicular emissions and peak-hour congestion, 50 per cent of employees in government and private offices will work from home, while office timings will be staggered.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

Parking charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled from November 1, with Metro parking facilities exempted, to encourage greater use of public transport.

The government will also prohibit dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities from November 1 to January 31. A complete ban on construction and demolition activities will be imposed from December 10 to January 20.

Delhi will expand its network of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations from 47 to 60 and deploy 334 enforcement teams to strengthen pollution monitoring and ensure compliance with environmental norms.

Citing a government assessment, Sirsa claimed air pollution was a regional problem, with around 30 per cent of the pollution generated within Delhi while 60-65 per cent coming from or being influenced by surrounding areas.

He called for coordinated action across the National Capital Region to improve air quality.

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