Greater Noida Authority extends rebate offer on registry penalty of 2010 built-up scheme

 The Greater Noida Authority on Thursday said it has extended till November 15 the period of 40 percent rebate on the total penalty of lease deed for buyers who are yet to get their residential plots and constructed buildings, both flats and single-story houses, from a 2010 scheme registered.

Thursday (September 30) was earlier the last date for this rebate on the penalty amount for buyers of the built-up scheme, the authority said.

“There are about 3,300 such allottees who have not yet registered their properties. Due to this, more than 200 crore of the Greater Noida Authority is stuck as premium and lease rent,” the authority said in a statement.

“There are about 3,300 plot buyers of the Greater Noida Authority's built-up housing scheme (BHS) 05 to BHS-17 in 2010 and residential plot scheme (RPS) 01 and leftover plot (LOP) schemes, who have not yet registered,” it said.

The flats and single-story houses are located in Sector 3, Omicron II, Xu 2, Xu 3, MU 2, Omicron One, Omicron One A, Eta II, etc. The other plots are in Sector Alpha, Beta, co-operative society in Sector 3, Delta One, Eta, Omicron Three, Chi-Fi, etc, it said.

The GNIDA said because of the non-registry, the stamp department of the state is also losing out on revenue.

If any allottee needs any information related to registration, then she/he can call the authority's call centre numbers 0120-2336046, 47 48 and 49, it added.

