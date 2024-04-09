Haryana RERA denies Godrej Developers & Properties' application for project extension

Haryana’s real estate regulatory authority, Gurugram, has denied Godrej Developers & Properties application for extension of registration citing non-compliance of RERA norms. Haryana’s real estate regulatory authority, Gurugram, has denied Godrej Developers & Properties application for extension of registration citing non-compliance of RERA norms. (Hindustan Times)

The Authority said that despite several reminders, the promoter of the project, which is Godrej Developers & Properties LLP, failed to rectify the deficiencies in the application, which showed a mismatch of several details provided in the project's quarterly progress report (QPR) from those mentioned in the CA certificate. There were also deficiencies relating to license renewal and bank balance, Haryana RERA's order said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The promoter is developing a group housing project Godrej Air Phase 4 in Sector 85, Gurugram.

The promoter had obtained the RERA registration in December 2018 and it was valid up to June 2023, by which the promoter had to complete the housing project.

Also Read: Haryana RERA revokes registrations of five real estate projects in Gurugram

The firm had applied with RERA Gurugram seeking further extension of the registration to complete the project, moving an application under Section 6 of the RERA Act.

During the scrutiny of the application, the Authority observed many deficiencies in the application and asked the promoter to rectify the same, Haryana RERA order said.

The Authority granted ample time to the promoter to remove the deficiencies to obtain an extension for the registration. The Authority sent a final show cause notice in February this year to the promoter for rejection of the application but it did not receive any reply from the promoter, HRERA said.

Also Read: Outline plan to complete 3 pending projects: HRERA to OSB developers

“Keeping in view the above facts, the Authority rejects the application for extension of registration of the project. Further, the bank account of the project be frozen and a compliance letter to this effect be sent to the Bank,” the Authority’s order said.

The Authority has also warned the promoter against creating any third-party rights and has cautioned the general public to refrain from booking any property in the project, the order said.

Also Read: Banks to ensure builders comply with RERA norms when handling public money

Godrej's response

Godrej Promoters & Developers LLP had filed an application for grant of extension of RERA Registration Certificate for its project Godrej Air Phase 4 (Retail), wherein requirement of certain compliances were raised by the Hon’ble Authority, a spokesperson of the company said.

"We have continuously been responding to the queries raised by the Authority and we have been submitting the relevant documents with the Authority. We are in the process of making a representation in front of the authority requesting them to set aside the interim directions passed in this order,” said the company spokesperson.