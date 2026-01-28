HDFC Capital partners with Curated Living Solutions to establish ₹1,000 crore rental housing platform

HDFC Capital Advisors Limited, the real estate private equity arm of the HDFC Group, has partnered with Curated Living Solutions (CLS), to launch India’s first large-scale institutional rental housing platform. With an investment corpus of ₹1,000 crore, the platform will develop and manage rental assets across co-living, student housing and worker accommodation, with a focus on top urban centres, aiming to formalise India’s rental housing market. HDFC Capital Advisors Limited has partnered with Curated Living Solutions to launch India’s first large-scale institutional rental housing platform. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

“The platform will focus on the development, ownership, and operation of institutional-grade rental housing assets to meet the growing demand for professionally managed rental accommodation across major urban centres,” the company said.

The partnership seeks to leverage long-term demographic and urbanization trends, including workforce and student mobility and evolving lifestyle preferences, while supporting the transition of India’s rental housing market towards organised, institutionally owned formats, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Budget 2026 real estate expectations: Credai urges government to launch National Mission on Rental Housing

CLS brings extensive development and operational capabilities across co-living, student accommodation, and worker housing, and currently manages over 13,000 beds across India, it said.

“India’s urban rental housing market is at an inflection point, shaped by a young and mobile population and rental housing is essential to enhance mobility, particularly for students, young professionals, and migrant workers. Divyasree Group and CLS have strong governance and execution track record, and this partnership will focus on development of scalable, professionally managed rental housing assets across top urban centers in India,” said Vipul Roongta, CEO, HDFC Capital.

Also Read: Budget 2026 wishlist: Homebuyers urge government to cap affordable housing prices, impose penalties for project delays

Bhaskar Raju, promoter, Curated Living Solutions and DivyaSree Group, said “By combining HDFC Capital’s long-term capital with CLS’s operating expertise, the platform will focus on developing and owning high-quality rental housing assets with a clear emphasis on safety, functional design, and sustainability.”

“Our priority has been to deliver well-designed and efficiently managed rental housing solutions. Partnering with HDFC Capital allows us to scale the platform and expand our presence across key urban markets in India,” said Jai Challa, CEO, Curated Living Solutions.

HDFC Capital, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank Limited, is the real estate private equity arm of the HDFC Group. Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Housing for All’ initiative, HDFC Capital focuses on financing the development of affordable, mid-income, and emerging housing segments in a sustainable manner. HDFC Capital is the investment manager to four SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Funds, collectively representing a $4.5 billion platform dedicated to residential-led development in India.

Curated Living Solutions, promoted by the owners of the DivyaSree Group, is an alternative housing platform in India, managing 13,000 beds pan India. The company specializes in developing and managing institutional-grade rental housing, including student housing, co-living, and worker housing under its brands.