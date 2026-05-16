Housing sales touch 95,973 units across eight cities in Q1 2026; Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad lead growth in demand

India’s housing market recorded 93,065 new unit launches and 95,973 unit sales across the top eight cities in Q1 2026, with supply rising 1.1% sequentially and sales growing 1%. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad emerged among the top performers during the quarter, according to a report by PropTiger.

India’s housing market recorded 93,065 new unit launches and 95,973 unit sales across the top eight cities in Q1 2026, with supply rising 1.1% sequentially and sales growing 1% (Picture for representational purposes only) (AI generated image using ChatGPT )

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On a Year-on-year (YoY) basis, supply remained virtually flat, falling 0.1%, while sales moderated by 2.2%, reflecting healthy normalisation rather than structural weakness, according to a report released by PropTiger.

The top 8 cities include Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

Property prices sustained a broad-based upcycle in Q1 2026, with all eight major cities registering positive year-on-year appreciation, underscoring the depth and resilience of underlying demand.

Ahmedabad, while witnessing a marginal sequential moderation from the elevated base of Q4 2025, continues to exhibit healthy annual growth of +8.3%, indicating a phase of price consolidation rather than any structural correction.

Year-on-year appreciation across markets remained wide-ranging-from +3.4% in Chennai to a sharp +24.2% in Bengaluru, highlighting divergent momentum driven by local demand-supply dynamics. The weighted average reached a landmark ₹10,050/sq ft - the first time this historic benchmark has been crossed, the report showed.

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"The Indian residential market has transitioned into a structurally more disciplined phase. Growth today is increasingly driven by demand quality, inventory discipline, and buyer confidence rather than speculative expansion," said Prakash Tejwani, CEO, PropTiger.

Bengaluru tops housing sales in Q1 2026 with 33% annual growth

According to the report, Bengaluru emerged as Q1 2026's standout performer, recording 15,603 unit sales, up 33% YoY and 12% sequentially. The city also maintained near-parity between new supply (15,806 units) and sales absorption, indicating a well-balanced market. The report stated that the GCC and start-up employment engine continues to prove more durable than conventional IT hiring cycles, providing Bengaluru with a structurally differentiated demand base.

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Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) retained its position as India’s largest residential market by both volume and value, recording 26,116 housing sales in Q1 2026. Although sales were down 14.9% year-on-year, the report attributed the decline to a high base effect following an exceptionally strong 2025 rather than weakening demand fundamentals.

Also Read: Housing sales fall 4% in Q1 2026; Mumbai, NCR, Pune drag amid high prices, US-Iran war; Affordable housing dips

Among other major cities, Chennai posted a strong recovery, selling 6,841 units, which marks a 43.3% YoY increase driven by inventory absorption. At the same time, Hyderabad recorded 13,297 unit sales, up 24.9% YoY, underscoring sustained structural demand.

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Delhi-NCR registered 11.4% YoY sales growth, along with 17.6% annual price appreciation, while Pune saw a 4% quarter-on-quarter recovery in sales, alongside the highest QoQ price growth of 9%. Meanwhile, Kolkata and Ahmedabad faced temporary challenges due to election-related disruptions and demand normalisation, respectively, as per the report.

Outlook 2026

The real estate market can expect steady sequential growth (+2–4% QoQ) across most major metros, followed by sustained YoY price appreciation (+4–8% across metros) driven by limited mid-segment supply and infrastructure completions unlocking new micro-markets, particularly benefiting Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and NCR, the report said.