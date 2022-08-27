Housing.com to invest 40 crore on TV, digital advertising campaign

Realty portal Housing.com will invest ₹40 crore in one year on a TV and digital advertising campaign, as it seeks to increase user base at its platform and simplify buy-sale and renting journey of consumers.

"We have launched our new ad campaign that captures the ethos on which Housing.com has been built -- to facilitate the search and discovery for everyone till they find their perfect home," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com.

Housing.com seeks to provide consumers maximum options so that they don't have to settle for anything less than perfect, he added.

The company would invest about ₹40 crore on this campaign over the next 12 months, Agarwala said.

The ad campaign will be run on TV, digital and OTT platforms, Housing.com said, adding that the target is to reach over 100 million impressions.

Australian proptech firm REA Group, which owns three portals in India including Housing.com, has invested nearly 300 million Australian dollars in the country in the last five years, and will infuse more funds to establish itself as a "clear" market leader, its Global CEO Owen Wilson had told PTI in May.

Since October last year, the customer traffic on Housing.com was highest and the number stood at around 16.5 million in March and was around 2 million more than its nearest competitor, Agarwala had said in May.

REA Group had in December 2020 acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies which owns three Indian real estate portals -- Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com -- and renamed Elara as REA India.

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India in 2017, Housing.com is one of the leading full stack proptech platforms for homeowners/home seekers, landlords, developers and real estate brokers.

It offers listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces and co-living spaces in India.

