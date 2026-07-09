HSBC Electronic Data Processing India sub-leases 2.03 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for a total rent of 388 cr

HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Private Limited, an arm of global financial services company HSBC, has sub-leased 2.03 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Hyderabad's Gachibowli-HITEC City for a period of 4.7 years, with a total rent outflow of ₹388 crore over the lease tenure, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Private Limited, an arm of global financial services company HSBC, has sub-leased 2.03 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Hyderabad's Gachibowli-HITEC City. (Representational photo)

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HSBC has taken the office space on sub-lease from Executive Centre India Limited in the building 'Phoenix H09' at Avance Business Hub, located in Gachibowli village, Serilingampalli Mandal, Hyderabad.

According to the sub-lease agreement, HSBC leased the entire third office floor (Level 8) and the entire fourth office floor (Level 9) in the building. The leased premises have a super built-up area of 2,03,755 sq ft and a carpet area of 1,30,802 sq ft. The lease agreement was registered on June 30, 2026.

The documents show that HSBC will pay a monthly rent of ₹6.42 crore at a rental rate of ₹315 per sq ft. The lease is signed for four years and seven months, with both the lease commencement and rent commencement dates beginning July 1, 2026. The company also deposited a security amount of ₹38.51 crore with the sub-lessor.

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The agreement provides for an annual rent escalation of 5% and 250 paid car parking spaces. Of these, 204 parking slots were leased at ₹3,500 per slot per month, while the remaining 46 slots will attract a monthly charge of ₹4,500 each. Additionally, the document records a one-time occupancy arrangement for June 2026 under which HSBC agreed to pay ₹110 per sq ft for using the premises, along with common area maintenance (CAM) charges of ₹15.50 per sq ft, before the formal commencement of the lease.

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Queries have been emailed to HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Private Limited and Executive Centre India Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Recently, HSBC signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Group to develop a fully integrated 1.2 million-square-foot office campus in Bengaluru.

Also Read: ₹10 crore luxury homes than Bengaluru?">Why is Hyderabad’s real estate market selling four times more ₹10 crore luxury homes than Bengaluru?

Hyderabad real estate market

Hyderabad’s office market is driven by demand from multinational corporations, technology companies and global capability centres. Micro-markets such as Kondapur, Gachibowli, HITEC City and the Financial District continue to attract large occupiers due to the availability of Grade A office stock, robust infrastructure and relatively competitive rental levels compared to other major office markets.

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Hyderabad is also home to more than 70 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) such as Netflix, Eli Lilly, Costco and McDonald’s.

Hindustan Times Real Estate reported last year that nearly 40 companies across sectors have set up operations in the city. New entrants include players in manufacturing, engineering, hospitality, BFSI, renewable energy, and packaging, among them Goodyear and Vanguard. Global firms, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Netflix, Costco, Inspire Brands, Haworth, T-Mobile, Sonatype, L'Oréal , McDonald's, Amazon, Carlsberg, Heineken, and Land O’Lakes, have also expanded or established new centres.

Momentum is supported by strong activity in fintech, FMCG, agriculture, food processing, and process automation industries, drawn by Hyderabad’s skilled workforce and the opportunity to build new capabilities, the report said.

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