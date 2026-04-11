Hyderabad records 9,541 home sales in Q1 2026, home prices increase 9% to 8,211 per sq ft

Hyderabad recorded a marginal 1% year-on-year increase in residential sales to touch 9,541 units in Q1 2026, reflecting stable demand despite broader market moderation, according to a report by Knight Frank India.

Hyderabad recorded a marginal 1% year-on-year increase in residential sales to touch 9,541 units in Q1 2026, (Photo for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

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Residential prices in the city continued to firm up, with the weighted average price rising 9% YoY to ₹8,211 per sq ft. Meanwhile, new launches stood at 9,975 units during the quarter, the report said.

“While most high-volume residential markets have recorded a slowdown, Hyderabad has maintained stable sales, underpinned by steady end-user demand. At the same time, a clear shift toward premium housing has led to reduced traction in the affordable segment,” Joseph Thilak, National Director, Occupier Strategy and Solutions (Hyderabad and Chennai), Knight Frank India, said

Premium segments supports demand

Knight Frank India said that the demand in Hyderabad remained concentrated in mid and premium housing categories. The ₹1–2 crore segment dominated the market, accounting for 4,061 units and nearly 43% of total sales, making it the largest contributor.

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{{^usCountry}} The ₹50 lakh– ₹1 crore segment followed with 2,467 units, indicating continued traction in the mid-income category. Higher ticket-size homes also saw gradual activity, with the ₹2–5 crore segment recording 2,192 units, the data showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ₹50 lakh– ₹1 crore segment followed with 2,467 units, indicating continued traction in the mid-income category. Higher ticket-size homes also saw gradual activity, with the ₹2–5 crore segment recording 2,192 units, the data showed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the upper end, the ₹5–10 crore segment witnessed notable growth, with 415 units sold, marking one of the strongest expansions among all price brackets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the upper end, the ₹5–10 crore segment witnessed notable growth, with 415 units sold, marking one of the strongest expansions among all price brackets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “While sales volumes have moderated across segments on an annual basis, strong traction in premium categories such as ₹2–5 crore, ₹5–10 crore, and ₹20–50 crore has helped sustain overall market stability,” the report said. Housing sales drop 4% across top eight cities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While sales volumes have moderated across segments on an annual basis, strong traction in premium categories such as ₹2–5 crore, ₹5–10 crore, and ₹20–50 crore has helped sustain overall market stability,” the report said. Housing sales drop 4% across top eight cities {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Housing sales across India’s top eight cities moderated by 4% year-on-year in Q1 2026 to 84,827 units, down from 88,361 units in the same period last year, the report said. The dip signals early signs of recalibration amid global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions such as the US-Iran conflict, following a prolonged period of strong growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Housing sales across India’s top eight cities moderated by 4% year-on-year in Q1 2026 to 84,827 units, down from 88,361 units in the same period last year, the report said. The dip signals early signs of recalibration amid global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions such as the US-Iran conflict, following a prolonged period of strong growth. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Housing sales fall 4% in Q1 2026; Mumbai, NCR, Pune drag amid high prices, US-Iran war; Affordable housing dips

Sales declined in key markets, including Mumbai (down 7% to 23,185 units), Delhi-NCR (down 11% to 12,734 units), and Pune (down 11% to 12,711 units). In contrast, demand remained resilient in Bengaluru (up 5% to 13,092 units), Hyderabad (up 1% to 9,541 units), and

New supply also declined marginally by 2% to 94,855 units during the quarter. Launch activity slowed across most cities, except Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. NCR recorded the sharpest drop in new launches at 8% YoY, followed by Hyderabad and Kolkata (down 6% each), while Pune and Mumbai saw relatively smaller declines of 5% and 1%, respectively.

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Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: Housing prices jump 81% since 2019, even as home sizes shrink

Demand remained skewed toward premium housing. Sales of homes priced above ₹1 crore grew 11% YoY, even as the sub- ₹50 lakh and ₹50 lakh– ₹1 crore segments contracted by 23% and 12%, respectively. The ₹1–2 crore segment drove much of this growth, rising 10% YoY and accounting for 29% of total sales. Higher-end categories also saw strong traction, with sales increasing 17% in the ₹2–5 crore segment, 12% in the ₹10–20 crore segment, and a sharp 80% surge in the ₹20–50 crore bracket.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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