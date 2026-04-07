Netflix leases over 40,000 sq ft office space in Hyderabad for ₹39.36 lakh monthly rent
Hyderabad real estate: Netflix has leased the office space at the Atria Block of International Tech Park Hyderabad for 5 years, with 5% annual rent hike
Netflix, through its subsidiary Line Gatos Advanced Imaging and Visual Effects India LLP, has leased 41,435 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for a monthly rent of ₹39.36 lakh for five years, marking its second office expansion in India, according to documents accessed by Propstack.
The global streaming giant leased the space at the Atria Block of International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) in Madhapur, owned by VITP Private Limited, the document showed.
The lease, which commenced on August 1, 2025, spans two floors and is for a five-year term. The transaction was charged at ₹95 per sq ft per month, and the rent commenced in October 2025, the document showed.
As part of the agreement, the tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹2.36 crore. The rent will increase by 5% every year. The agreement also said that the tenant will pay ₹1.43 lakh per month for 41 car parking slots and ₹74,400 for 124 two-wheeler slots as additional parking charges.
The transaction has a three-year lock-in period. ITPH is held under CapitaLand India Trust.
Also Read: Netflix India renews office lease at Godrej BKC for five years
A list of questions has been sent to Netflix and VITP Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.
Netflix earlier launched its global production and innovation studio, Eyeline Studio, in Hyderabad on March 12. “The Hyderabad facility is the fifth global location for Eyeline, building on the network established in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seoul, and London. Designed as a fully integrated part of Eyeline’s global network, the studio will contribute to high-end visual storytelling worldwide,” the company had said in a statement.
According to media reports, the Telangana government is actively working to position Hyderabad as a global hub for animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and audio-visual production (AVGC), with plans to develop a dedicated IMAGE Tower to support the sector.
Also Read: Facebook India leases nearly 69,702 sq ft office space in Hyderabad’s Hitec City for five years
Previous transactions
In 2023, the company renewed the lease for its two office units in Godrej BKC in G Block of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at a monthly rental of ₹4.28 crore.
Netflix signed a lease agreement with D Decor Properties LLP for units 1101 and 1201 on the 11th floor in Godrej BKC, spanning 1.37 lakh sq ft. The OTT giant agreed to pay a security deposit of ₹34.3 crore for both the units, according to the registration documents.
Netflix agreed to pay a rental of ₹313 per sq ft and secured 114 car parking spaces, with a five-year lease tenure and a 5% annual escalation, according to the documents.
In January, Facebook India leased nearly 69,702 sq ft of office space in Hitec City for a five-year term at a monthly rent of almost ₹67 lakh. According to the lease deed accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the agreement was signed between Mahanga Commercial Properties Pvt Ltd and Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd, Meta's Indian arm.
The company leased the space in the Skyview 20 building at The Skyview complex; the lease was registered on December 2, 2025. Rent commencement began on December 18, 2025, while the lease term is effective from July 18, 2025, for a period of five years, the documents showed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More