Netflix leases over 40,000 sq ft office space in Hyderabad for ₹39.36 lakh monthly rent

Netflix, through its subsidiary Line Gatos Advanced Imaging and Visual Effects India LLP, has leased 41,435 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for a monthly rent of ₹39.36 lakh for five years, marking its second office expansion in India, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Netflix has leased 41,435 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for ₹39.36 lakh per month for five years through its subsidiary, marking its second office expansion in India. (Picture for representational purposes) (Getty Images via AFP)

The global streaming giant leased the space at the Atria Block of International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) in Madhapur, owned by VITP Private Limited, the document showed.

The lease, which commenced on August 1, 2025, spans two floors and is for a five-year term. The transaction was charged at ₹95 per sq ft per month, and the rent commenced in October 2025, the document showed.

As part of the agreement, the tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹2.36 crore. The rent will increase by 5% every year. The agreement also said that the tenant will pay ₹1.43 lakh per month for 41 car parking slots and ₹74,400 for 124 two-wheeler slots as additional parking charges.

The transaction has a three-year lock-in period. ITPH is held under CapitaLand India Trust.

Also Read: Netflix India renews office lease at Godrej BKC for five years

A list of questions has been sent to Netflix and VITP Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Netflix earlier launched its global production and innovation studio, Eyeline Studio, in Hyderabad on March 12. “The Hyderabad facility is the fifth global location for Eyeline, building on the network established in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seoul, and London. Designed as a fully integrated part of Eyeline’s global network, the studio will contribute to high-end visual storytelling worldwide,” the company had said in a statement.

According to media reports, the Telangana government is actively working to position Hyderabad as a global hub for animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and audio-visual production (AVGC), with plans to develop a dedicated IMAGE Tower to support the sector.



Also Read: Facebook India leases nearly 69,702 sq ft office space in Hyderabad’s Hitec City for five years

Previous transactions In 2023, the company renewed the lease for its two office units in Godrej BKC in G Block of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at a monthly rental of ₹4.28 crore.

Netflix signed a lease agreement with D Decor Properties LLP for units 1101 and 1201 on the 11th floor in Godrej BKC, spanning 1.37 lakh sq ft. The OTT giant agreed to pay a security deposit of ₹34.3 crore for both the units, according to the registration documents.

Netflix agreed to pay a rental of ₹313 per sq ft and secured 114 car parking spaces, with a five-year lease tenure and a 5% annual escalation, according to the documents.

In January, Facebook India leased nearly 69,702 sq ft of office space in Hitec City for a five-year term at a monthly rent of almost ₹67 lakh. According to the lease deed accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the agreement was signed between Mahanga Commercial Properties Pvt Ltd and Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd, Meta's Indian arm.

The company leased the space in the Skyview 20 building at The Skyview complex; the lease was registered on December 2, 2025. Rent commencement began on December 18, 2025, while the lease term is effective from July 18, 2025, for a period of five years, the documents showed.