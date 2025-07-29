Incuspaze leases 3 lakh sq ft of Grade A office space in Jaipur
Incuspaze said it has leased the office space in three locations in Jaipur as a part of its Tier 2 expansion plan
Flexible office space provider Incuspaze has leased 3 lakh sq ft of Grade A office space across three locations in Jaipur, as part of its Tier 2 expansion plan, the company said in a statement.
The office spaces are located at The Edge on Tonk Road, Sitapura Campus in Sitapur, and GT Landmark in Malviya Nagar.
This marks the company’s first large-scale foray into Rajasthan and is aimed at capitalising on Jaipur’s growing appeal among Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups, and corporates seeking agile, cost-effective workspaces outside India’s metros, the company said.
“Jaipur is fast emerging as a strategic choice for enterprises, GCCs, and innovation-driven businesses,” said Sanjay Chatrath, co-founder and managing partner at Incuspaze. “Our expansion here is a calibrated response to the evolving demand in Tier 2 cities where talent depth, infrastructure upgrades, and affordability intersect to create high-value office ecosystems.”
Located near Jaipur International Airport and well-connected to residential and commercial districts, the new Incuspaze centres will offer lounges, meeting rooms, and recreational zones, as well as biophilic interiors.
National growth fuels IPO ambitions
The company said that the Jaipur expansion is part of a broader 2024 strategy under which Incuspaze has added nearly 2 million sq ft across metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, and in existing hubs such as Delhi NCR and Lucknow. The company now reach a national footprint in over 18 cities with a portfolio exceeding 4 million sq. ft.
In FY25 alone, Incuspaze added 1.7 million sq ft of space across key urban centres and is targeting an additional 2 million sq ft by December 2025, it said. The company’s recent acquisitions of TRIOS Co-working and tech-focused VSKOUT are also reinforcing its presence in regional markets and enhancing service capabilities for the GCC segment.
Incuspaze is projecting a revenue of ₹350–400 crore in FY26, setting the stage for a potential IPO.