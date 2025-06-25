Incuspaze acquires Pune's Trios to expand coworking biz, targets 350-400 crore

Managed office space provider, Incuspaze, has acquired Pune-based co-working firm Trios in a cash and stock deal to expand its business, the company said. The company did not mention the deal value. Managed office space provider, Incuspaze, has acquired Pune-based co-working firm Trios in a cash and stock deal to expand its business. (Representational Image)(Incuspaze)

With the acquisition of TRIOS, Incuspaze strengthens its footprint in the Pune market, aligning with its ambition to become a full-stack workspace provider for MNCs and Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

"In a 100 per cent acquisition with a cash and stock deal, the topline revenue will be up by 10–15 per cent, contributing towards Incuspaze's target of ₹350-400 crore revenue for 2025–26," the company said.

"The integration is expected to unlock substantial value through revenue synergies, advanced technology capabilities, operational efficiencies, and the standardization of services across all locations. This move is also a strategic step as Incuspaze prepares for a potential IPO within the next 24 to 36 months," the company said.

“This acquisition will not only expand our regional footprint but also drive cost efficiencies and customer experience standardization across all locations,” said Sanjay Choudhary, Founder and CEO of Incuspaze. “TRIOS is a natural strategic and cultural fit, and their tech capabilities will enhance our roadmap for elevating workplace experiences.”

The integration is expected to bring substantial value through operational efficiencies, enhanced technology platforms, and uniform service standards across locations. Importantly, TRIOS’ founding team will continue to play an active role post-acquisition, aiding in a smooth transition and integration process.

Sanjay Chatrath, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Incuspaze, described the acquisition as a “pivotal step” toward building a PAN-India network of flexible workspaces. “TRIOS’ stronghold in Pune complements our national strategy and will unlock synergies across operations, technology, and customer experience,” he noted.

The TRIOS acquisition takes Incuspaze’s portfolio to over 50 locations in more than 18 cities across India. The company is now focused on accelerating its expansion across both Tier-1 and emerging Tier-2 markets through a combination of strategic M&A and greenfield growth.

Established in 2016, Incuspaze has a presence in over 50 locations across 18 cities with a total portfolio of 4 million sq ft.