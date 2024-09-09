Co-working firm Incuspaze leases 3.25 lakh square feet office space in Bengaluru

Gurugram-headquartered flexible workspace provider Incuspaze has leased a 3.25 lakh square feet office space in Bengaluru's QUBE Software Park along the Outer Ring Road, the company said in a statement on September 9. This latest facility can accommodate over 5,000 seats. Co-working firm Incuspaze leases 3.25 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru(Incuspaze)

The announcement comes a month after Incuspaze leased 1.56 lakh square feet commercial space in Whitefield. So far, the brand has a footprint of 4.81 lakh square feet in the IT capital.

The company statement highlighted that the co-working player aims to clock a footprint of 1 million square feet in Bengaluru and a total of 2 million square feet across key cities in southern India.

Earlier this year, Incuspaze also leased 5.8 lakh square feet of office space in Gurugram, including 2.20 lakh sq ft space in M3M Urbana Premium on Golf Course Extension Road, and 3.5 lakh sq ft in Udyog Vihar.

“...the availability of large land parcels and proximity to an established IT talent pool and residential hubs make the Outer Ring Road one of Bangalore’s most attractive IT growth corridors,” said said Sanjay Chatrath,Managing Partner, Incuspaze.

QUBE Software Park is a 22-minute drive away from HAL Airport and a 27-minute drive from Whitefield. The Bhoganahalli Bus Stop is a 15-minute walk away.

Since its inception in 2016, Incuspaze has expanded its presence across 44 locations in 18 cities, spanning a portfolio of 4 million square feet. The company caters to a diverse set of clientele including enterprises, MSMEs and startups providing managed office, co-working and traditional workspace solutions.

Funding pipeline

In late July, Incuspaze had announced that the company had raised $8 million in its maiden funding round led by Indian Inflection Opportunity Fund.

With this new infusion of capital, Incuspaze aims to further expand its network of flexible workspaces, enhance its technological infrastructure, and continue delivering innovative and customised workspace solutions to its diverse clientele, the company statement said.

“Owing to the growing demand for flex office space in the market and increase in inquiries received, Incuspaze is in talks to further raise $15 million for the growth plans as part of acquiring Grade A offices in major metro cities,” said Incuspaze founder Sanjay Choudhary, responding to HT.com's query.