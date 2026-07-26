Lodha Developers aims 20% profit growth in FY27 to ₹4,100 crore

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd is targeting 20 per cent annual growth in net profit this fiscal to ₹4,100 crore on better demand for its housing properties and strong execution of projects.

Lodha Developers Ltd is targeting 20 per cent annual growth in net profit this fiscal to ₹4,100 crore on better demand for its housing properties and strong execution of projects. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Lodha Developers)

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In its latest investors presentation, Mumbai-based Lodha Developers highlighted that the company has achieved best ever quarterly profit during April-June period of 2026-27 fiscal.

The company's profit doubled to ₹1,373.1 crore in April-June from ₹675 crore in the year-ago period.

On the profit after tax (PAT), Lodha Developers said the company has already achieved 33 per cent of the total guidance of ₹4,100 crore for the entire 2026-27 fiscal.

The PAT margin improved to 26.9 per cent in June quarter of FY27 from 18.6 per cent a year ago. Total income rose to ₹5,096.7 crore from ₹3,624.7 crore.

During the entire 2025-26 fiscal, Lodha Developers logged a net profit of ₹3,430.7 crore on a total income of ₹17,119.5 crore.

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In the presentation, Lodha Developers noted that the company's net profit jumped sixfold to over ₹3,400 crore last fiscal as compared with around ₹500 crore in FY21.

MD Abhishek Lodha said the company continued with the strong momentum built through FY26.

"Our growth, coupled with rising profitability and ROEs alongside low leverage, sets Lodha apart. On the back of strong structural housing demand and accelerating consolidation in favour of tier-1 brands like Lodha, the company is confident of growing its profit at 20 per cent CAGR over the long term," Abhishek Lodha said.

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He pointed out that the company's market share in the target segment is at 3.5 per cent only and therefore there is a "long runway to grow over medium to long term".

Also Read: Lodha Developers plans to enter Gurugram with its first housing project by FY27-end or early FY28

On the operational front, Lodha Developers reported a 4 per cent year-on-year growth in sales bookings or pre-sales to ₹4,630 crore during April-June 2026-27.

The company, one of the leading real estate firms in the country, has a presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru. It is planning to launch its first housing project in Delhi-NCR this fiscal.

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Lodha Developers also builds commercial projects (offices, malls, warehousing & industrial parks and data centres).