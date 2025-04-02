Macrotech alleges ‘fabrication of documents’ by HoABL in an attempt to use the 'Lodha' brand name; HoABL denies charge

The trademark dispute between the Lodha brothers took a new turn on April 2 after Abhishek Lodha-led Macrotech Developers alleged a ‘conspiracy’ by the younger brother's House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) to ‘fabricate’ documents to 'misuse the company's goodwill, brand and registered trademarks.' Lodha versus Lodha case: Macrotech alleges use of 'fabricated documents' by HoABL for use of Lodha brand (Abhishek Lodha (left) and Abhinandan Lodha (right)(HT_PRINT)

The allegations were denied by an entity run by Abhinandan Lodha.

In a regulatory filing on April 2, Macrotech Developers said that the board has taken "serious cognizance of the conspiracy to use fabricated documents in order to misuse the company’s goodwill, brand, and registered trademark."

“It has come to the Company’s knowledge that certain HoABL entities have used purported Board Resolution(s) (“BRs”) of the Company containing a no objection for use of the Company’s trademarks and filed the same with government authorities. No Board meeting of the Company has been held on the date which is stated in these BRs and the Company’s Board has never considered or approved such BRs in any of its meetings whatsoever,” it alleged.

“Such BRs filed with the governmental authorities have signature of Company’s one Independent Director. This signature is not his signature and is significantly different from his true signature,” the company alleged.

“To support their application, PAN Card copy of the said Independent Director was attached. On comparison against the actual PAN Card of the said Independent Director, it is seen that his signature and photograph have been changed,” it alleged.

"The said Independent Director of the Company has also confirmed that he has not certified any such BRs, the signature on the said BRs is not his, and the PAN Card Copy attached is different from his actual PAN Card," Macrotech said.

Also Read: Mother of warring Lodha brothers urges them to resolve bitter dispute

The company further alleged that the boards of at least two HoABL firms approved and procured a change in their corporate names to the names starting with 'LODHA' from the relevant government authorities, using the above-referred documents and used the changed name of these companies for furtherance of their business activities.

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting dated April 2, 2025 has perused the relevant documents and taken serious cognizance of the conspiracy to use fabricated documents in order to misuse the Company’s goodwill, brand, and registered trademark, the regulatory filing said.

The Board has constituted a Special Committee of Directors to look into this and take appropriate legal action. Abhishek Lodha has requested not to be part of this Committee and the same has been accepted, it said.

Lodha versus Lodha case

Lodha Venture's response



Lodha Ventures in its response said that the company was “internally looking into the matter and shall revert with our detailed response. Suffice it to state that the House of Abhinandan Lodha does not admit any of the allegations of fraud and forgery sought to be attributed to us,” spokesperson of Lodha Ventures said.

The Lodha versus Lodha case

Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha, the two real estate developers, are in the news after listed real estate firm Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group, where Abhishek Lodha is the Managing Director, filed a 5000-crore lawsuit against his younger brother’s firm, the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), over allegations that the latter was unlawfully using the ‘Lodha’ or ‘Lodha Group’ brand name.

The Lodha brothers are sons of BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and they reached a settlement in 2015.After the 2015 separation, Abhishek Lodha continued to operate under the umbrella of Lodha Group, founded in the 1980s by Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The company was listed in April 2021.

Real estate projects by Macrotech and HoABL

Lodha Group has projects in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru and has completed two in London. The company is also expected to announce its foray into the Gurugram and Ahmedabad real estate markets in the coming months.According to the website of HoABL, Abhinandan Lodha founded Lodha Ventures in 2015 with the aim of incubating new-age, profitable and sustainable consumer tech businesses.

Also Read: Lodha versus Lodha: A ₹5000-crore legal battle and what’s at stake

The HoABL, founded in 2021, maintains that it is the country’s largest branded land developer. According to HoABL's website, the company has at least 14 projects, including Alibaug, Anjarle, Dapoli, Goa, Neral, Ayodhya, Nagpur, and other upcoming locations.