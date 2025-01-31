Lodha versus Lodha: Brothers agree to go for mediation to resolve trademark dispute

In a significant move to resolve their ongoing dispute over the use of the ‘Lodha’ trademark, real estate tycoons Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha have agreed to mediation. The Bombay High Court appointed a former Supreme Court justice to facilitate discussions, aiming for a resolution within five weeks. The Bombay High Court on January 31 directed real estate magnates Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha to mediate to resolve their disputes over the use of the ‘Lodha’ trademark. (Photo for representational purposes only)(HT Archive)

The two brothers have agreed to mediate their trademark dispute after the Bombay High Court's directives on January 31. The court has appointed former Supreme Court Justice R V Raveendran as mediator.

The Lodha brothers are the sons of BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

The bench appointed former Supreme Court Justice R V Raveendran as the mediator and said an endeavour should be made to complete the proceedings in five weeks, PTI reported.

A single-judge bench of Justice Arif Doctor has granted the mediator five weeks to facilitate a resolution. The hearing is scheduled for March 21.

“If the mediator feels there has been a positive progress then the time shall stand extended. If the mediation fails then the matter shall be placed for interim relief on March 21,” the court said.

The bench said the mediation shall be first conducted between the brothers and if required, the other parties concerned shall be roped in later, as per a report by PTI.

“If there is a resolution between Defendants 5 and 16 (Lodha brothers) then won't everything else fall to the ground. It will have a domino effect. Having more people who would put spanner in the works may derail the proceedings,” Justice Doctor was quoted by PTI as saying.

Abhishek Lodha said in a statement that he is “agreeable to go through the mediation process recommended by Honourable Justice Arif Doctor. Abhinandan is my younger brother and have lot of love for him. I have always supported him in whatever manner possible and wished for his success. I hope this mediation process helps us reconcile the differences.”

Lodha versus Lodha trademark case

Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha, the two real estate developers, are in the news after listed real estate firm Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group, where Abhishek Lodha is the Managing Director, filed a 5000-crore lawsuit against his younger brother’s firm, the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), over allegations that the latter was unlawfully using the ‘Lodha’ or ‘Lodha Group’ brand name.

The HC while suggesting the brothers to go for mediation had said on Jan 27 that since the dispute was primarily between two brothers, the possibility of amicable resolution should be attempted. The court had asked the two parties – Macrotech Developers and Abhinandan Lodha – to inform it on January 28 if they were willing to resolve the matter amicably.

In an interim application, Macrotech Developers sought a perpetual injunction against the defendants from infringing its trademark “Lodha”.

Abhishek, who helms the flagship company, Macrotech Developers, of the real estate giant claimed in the suit that the "Lodha" brand name was built over the last four decades, and his firm had spent ₹1,700 crore in brand building in a decade alone.

House of Abhinandan Lodha is part of Lodha Ventures, established by Abhinandan after he quit Macrotech Developers (erstwhile Lodha Developers).

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of the House of Abhinandan Lodha said in a statement that “he continues to believe that family matters should not be settled in public. This is the reason he chose to maintain a dignified silence for over 10 years in the interest of the family. He does hope that his family honours all the commitments made to him as he has delivered not only on all his commitments but has also gone beyond, whenever called upon to help with advice, time, and money."