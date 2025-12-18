Mahindra Lifespaces launches premium housing project in Bengaluru worth ₹1900 crore

Mahindra Lifespaces, the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Mahindra Group, has announced the launch of Mahindra Blossom, a premium residential project in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, with a potential gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹1,900 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on December 18. Mahindra Lifespaces has launched Mahindra Blossom, a premium residential project in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value of about ₹1,900 crore, the company said in a December 18 regulatory filing. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

The project marks Mahindra Lifespaces’ third net-zero residential development in the city.

Located near the Hopefarm–Channasandra metro station, close to the eastern IT corridor of Whitefield, Mahindra Blossom will comprise 2, 3, 3.5, and 4 BHK homes.



“Bengaluru is a key market in our strategy to scale residential development across strong, end-user-driven cities. Mahindra Blossom reflects this focus by offering well-designed, sustainable homes in a premium location. Whitefield continues to show steady absorption supported by connectivity improvements and a deep employment base. Our previous launches in Bengaluru have validated the brand’s strength with tremendous customer response, and we are confident that Mahindra Blossom will build on that momentum,” said Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer – Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

The project will also include 97,000 sq ft of space dedicated to the clubhouse and lifestyle spaces. It will also have high-street retail, the company said.

In December 2025, the company said it would redevelop a 1.53-acre housing society in Matunga, Mumbai, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,010 crore, further strengthening its presence in the city’s micro market.

To date, the company’s development footprint spans 53.30 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing, and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/ management at its integrated developments/ industrial clusters across four locations.