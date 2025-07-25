Mahindra Logistics leases 2.97 lakh sq ft of industrial space near Pune for a monthly rent of 71.37 lakh

Mahindra Logistics Limited has leased 2.97 lakh square feet of industrial space near Pune for a monthly rent of ₹71.37 lakh for a period of five years, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Pune real estate update: Mahindra Logistics Limited has leased 2.97 lakh square feet of industrial space near Pune for a monthly rent of ₹ 71.37 lakh for a period of five years. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Unsplash )

According to the documents, Gauri Vijaya Induslog Park owns the property, which is located at Sudhawadi on the Talegaon-Chakan Highway near Pune.

The property covers a built-up area of approximately 2.70 lakh square feet, with a chargeable area of 297,400 square feet. The lease has been signed for a tenure of 60 months (five years), with a monthly rental of ₹71.37 lakh, translating to ₹24 per square foot per month, documents show.

The agreement includes a 5% annual escalation clause, ensuring incremental revenue growth for the landlord over the lease term.

The lease period for the agreement starts from June 1, 2025 for which Mahindra Logistics has paid a security deposit of ₹1.26 crore as part of the transaction.

The documents show that the transaction was registered on June 12, 2025, and a stamp duty of over ₹11 lakh was paid along with registration fees of ₹500.

Gauri Vijaya Induslog Park could not be reached for comment, and an email query sent to Mahindra Logistics did not receive a response. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Previous transactions by Mahindra Logistics

In January 2025, Mahindra Logistics Limited leased space from Karanje Emerald Logistics Park Pvt Ltd in Khed near Pune, with the transaction registered on January 20, 2025.

As per the documents, the deal involved a security deposit of ₹3.45 crore, along with a stamp duty payment of over ₹18 lakh and a registration fee of ₹1,000.

In 2024, the company announced that it would invest ₹170 crore in a warehousing facility in Phaltan, near Pune.