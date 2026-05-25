MHADA lottery 2026: Last 4 days left to apply; Over 82,000 applications submitted for 2,640 Mumbai homes

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Lottery 2026 has received more than 82,000 applications, nearly two months after announcing a housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market.

MHADA lottery 2026 has received more than 82,000 applications, nearly two months after announcing a housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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According to MHADA data, the housing authority received 82,929 applications for the 2,640 apartments as of May 23, 2026. Additionally, it received 57,718 earnest money deposits (EMDs) from applicants seeking to purchase the flats.

Last date to apply for the MHADA lottery 2026 is May 28

As per the revised schedule announced by the Mumbai Board, interested applicants may submit online applications until 11:59 p.m. on May 28, 2026, and make an online payment of the earnest money deposit until 11:59 p.m. on May 29, 2026. Applicants may also make payment of the earnest money deposit through RTGS/NEFT till the working hours of the concerned bank on May 29, 2026.

Thereafter, the provisional list of applications received for the lottery will be published on the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in at 3:00 p.m. on June 10, 2026. Online claims and objections may be submitted until 3:00 p.m. on June 12, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The final list of accepted applications will be published on MHADA’s website at 3:00 p.m. on June 16, 2026. The date, venue, and time of the computerised draw for the sale of tenements will be announced on the website later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final list of accepted applications will be published on MHADA’s website at 3:00 p.m. on June 16, 2026. The date, venue, and time of the computerised draw for the sale of tenements will be announced on the website later. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: Why have application deadlines been extended twice and prices reduced for Mumbai homes?

Apart from extending the application deadline twice, MHADA also reduced the prices of almost half of the apartments. MHADA has brought down the sale prices of 1,221 tenements in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area by 7.5%, including the 610 apartments whose category reservation was revised from MIG to HIG two weeks ago.

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Also Read: Mumbai's old building redevelopment market grows 16% in 2025; Momentum continues in 2026: Data

All about MHADA lottery 2026

The MHADA lottery 2026 has put 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to the data accessed from MHADA's website.

The under-construction MHADA apartments for sale are in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

Several apartments in the lottery are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, the list shows.

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The MHADA Lottery 2026 includes apartments across several Mumbai locations, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

Also Read: MHADA may cut prices of 50+ unsold Mumbai flats under the First Come, First Served scheme by up to 20%

The most expensive apartment offered by MHADA is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh.

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